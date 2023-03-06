Cipher B Divergences
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 9 March 2023
Finally a Metatrader version of the very popular (and expensive) Market Cipher B indicator, or the Vumanchu Cipher B + Divergences very popular on Tradingview platform.
This tool is very heavy on calculations, total are 31 plots using 97 buffers from several indicators. On my mid end computer, timeframes below M15 start getting a bit laggy, so it would require a powerful computer to run it properly at very low timeframes. It's still usable here, but somewhat sluggish response in Metatrader (like scrolling the chart back and forth). For that reason a MT4 version is not even possible.
Be reasonable when using the signals: ignore buy signals in a downtrend and favor sell signals (vice versa for an uptrend). On a sideways market it's reasonable to favor both signals.
This tool is very heavy on calculations, total are 31 plots using 97 buffers from several indicators. On my mid end computer, timeframes below M15 start getting a bit laggy, so it would require a powerful computer to run it properly at very low timeframes. It's still usable here, but somewhat sluggish response in Metatrader (like scrolling the chart back and forth). For that reason a MT4 version is not even possible.
Be reasonable when using the signals: ignore buy signals in a downtrend and favor sell signals (vice versa for an uptrend). On a sideways market it's reasonable to favor both signals.
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