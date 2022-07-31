Relative Volume RVOL

4.67

Relative Volume or RVOL is an indicator that averages the volume of X amount of days, making it easy to compare sessions volumes.


The histogram only has 3 colors:

Green - Above average volume

Yellow - Average volume

Red - Below average volume


The default setting is 20 days, which corresponds more or less to a month of trading.

In this version is possible to choose between tick and real volumes (if you are using a broker which offers future contracts)

With the data obtained from this indicator you can better gauge the commitment behind a move. For example, you will be better equipped to judge if a breakout of a range or the penetration of an important level really has big volume behind it supporting that move (and you can apply the same concept to judge the force of an impulsive move and it´s pullback).

Check the comments section for high resolution example images.

PS: If the histogram starts to look weird as you scroll back to the past, it means you need more historical data. So scroll back as far as you can then reload the timeframe and the histogram will recalculate.


Reviews 3
Jimmy_Bee
24
Jimmy_Bee 2025.09.26 01:21 
 

Halo Sir, thank you for this indicator. This indicator is the best for scalping in a certain instrument

BlackArmor
438
BlackArmor 2023.12.07 02:07 
 

Hi Alberto, very good indicator, I found this to be the best from all other Vol indicators that I have seen. Thank you.

orbaeztrader
50
orbaeztrader 2024.04.06 14:14 
 

Thank you very much for this indicator. It worked like a charm. The only question I have is why most days in March 2024 (19/20) on the S&P500 opening bar (09:30 NY time, 30-min bars) exceeded the average of tick volume. It sounds kind of weird. I understand that this indicator takes the 20 (default) previous 09:30 bars and calculates the average and compares it with the current tick volume. RVOL = Current Tick Vol/Average (20 days), It does the same for the 10:00 bar, 10:30 bar and so on. Am I right?

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Jimmy_Bee
24
Jimmy_Bee 2025.09.26 01:21 
 

Halo Sir, thank you for this indicator. This indicator is the best for scalping in a certain instrument

orbaeztrader
50
orbaeztrader 2024.04.06 14:14 
 

Thank you very much for this indicator. It worked like a charm. The only question I have is why most days in March 2024 (19/20) on the S&P500 opening bar (09:30 NY time, 30-min bars) exceeded the average of tick volume. It sounds kind of weird. I understand that this indicator takes the 20 (default) previous 09:30 bars and calculates the average and compares it with the current tick volume. RVOL = Current Tick Vol/Average (20 days), It does the same for the 10:00 bar, 10:30 bar and so on. Am I right?

BlackArmor
438
BlackArmor 2023.12.07 02:07 
 

Hi Alberto, very good indicator, I found this to be the best from all other Vol indicators that I have seen. Thank you.

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.12.12 16:58
Thanks for the review buddy, I am glad you found it useful.
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