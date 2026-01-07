Keyboard ScalpMaster Pro
- Utilities
- Guenter Seidner
- Version: 4.0
- Activations: 10
Video Explanation on YouTube: https://youtu.be/OJXERVs405g
Keyboard Scalper Pro – Tool Explanation
Keyboard Scalper Pro is a manual scalping tool designed to execute and manage trades entirely via keyboard hotkeys, allowing for fast, precise, and distraction-free trading.
The tool does not automate trading decisions.
All actions are triggered manually by the trader using predefined keys.
Hotkey Functions Explained
W – Buy Market
Opens a market buy position instantly on the current symbol using the predefined risk or lot size settings.
S – Sell Market
Opens a market sell position instantly on the current symbol using the predefined risk or lot size settings.
E – Break-Even
Moves the stop loss to break-even, calculated based on the average entry price of all open positions on the symbol.
This is especially useful when scaling into trades.
Q – Close All Positions (Symbol-Based)
Closes all open positions on the current symbol immediately.
Other symbols remain unaffected.
Y / X – Position Risk Adjustment
Adjusts position risk dynamically based on account balance:
-
Y → decreases risk by 0.1%
-
X → increases risk by 0.1%
This allows fast risk control without opening any settings or panels.
Arrow Up / Arrow Down – Stop Loss Adjustment
Moves the stop loss up or down in predefined steps, optimized for fast scalping.
The step size is configurable via the “Steps for SL” setting.