Tick and Range Bars Generator

This utility here gives you a lot of bang for your buck by being a 2 in 1 custom candles generator. For the price of 1 utility, you get 2 !! It creates offline charts that will behave like a live chart.



It has 2 modes of operation: Tick and Range


These are not time based charts. They will enhance your analysis giving you an edge by filtering a lot of useless and confusing price noise, leaving behind the most important price levels/market structure.


When set to "Tick" mode, it will generate a chart where all candles are created when the desired tick amount is reached. 300, 500, 1000 ticks, your choice. The higher the value, the slower the chart is.

When set to "Range" mode, it will generate a chart where all candles are created when the desired range amount is reached. All candles will have the exact same size, similar to a Renko Chart. The higher the range of the bar, the slower the chart will be.


Range mode uses tick history data - it will go as far back in time as the tick history you got

Tick mode uses 1min history data - it will go as far back in time as your 1min data


*** To ensure optimal operation when creating a new chart after you already have created a chart with the utility, please set a new start date with 1 day less (or more) than the previous chart you created, to avoid a data looping bug ***

Daniel Mogos
Daniel Mogos 2025.04.30 08:45 
 

Very useful tool. Thanks for the support and the replies.

