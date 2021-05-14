Santa Renko

4.64
Simple Renko Chart Generator.

Just place the EA on the desired symbol, configure and hit OK, your Renko Chart is generated.

You can attach any MT5 compatible indicator or template to the renko chart and perform your technical analysis.


Settings:
  • Origin Symbol
  • Custom Symbol
  • Type (Pips, Ticks, Points, R)
  • Brick Size
  • Show Wicks
  • Brick Open Time
  • Asymmetric Reversals
  • Chart Mode
  • Refresh Ratio
  • Watch Market Book
  • History Start Date
  • History Type (1 minute OHLC, Real Ticks)
* Strategy Tester: Use 1 minute OHLC history or Real Ticks with disabled Brick Open Time.


Reviews 31
wlp7
14
wlp7 2026.03.01 13:38 
 

bom indicador

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:06 
 

best indicator

Ryan L Johnson
6056
Ryan L Johnson 2024.12.09 18:46 
 

Recomendo começar com Renko Pips ativado nas configurações. Esta é a resolução de preço mais baixa que lhe dará menos problemas, especialmente se você tiver apenas dados de nível 1 do seu corretor. Você sempre pode ir para uma resolução de preço mais alta, como Renko Ticks, mais tarde para scalping, etc. É por isso que eu amo este gerador Renko... Ele é tão versátil para todos os mercados/feeds de dados.

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YuClusters
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4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
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Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Santa Bollinger Indicator  is an efficient way to detect price retracement in any market. A common approach is to identify overbought or oversold market conditions. When the price of the asset breaks below the lower band of the Bollinger Bands, prices have perhaps fallen too much and are due to bounce. On the other hand, when price breaks above the upper band, the market is perhaps overbought and due for a   pullback . Advantages Generates instant buy and sell signals. Never repaints, never back
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Santa Trend Indicator  is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market. Advantages Generates instant buy and sell signals. Provides an alternate exit strategy to your existing trading system. Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. Works in all symbols and all timeframes. Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development. Does not lag.
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Indicators
Santa Donchian Indicator  is an efficient way to detect support, resistence and break outs in any market. The Donchian channel measures the high and the low of a previously defined range.  Typically, a trader would look for a well-defined range and then wait for the price to break out to either one side for a trade entry trigger. Advantages Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. Works in all symbols and all timeframes. Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Full
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Dartmouth Robinson
390
Dartmouth Robinson 2026.07.11 13:26 
 

needs to be fixed for 5 digit brokers

thermouse
25
thermouse 2026.04.24 12:07 
 

this is an EA, to use it, just add to the chart first. It will generate new symbol and new window as per your setting. then open the chart, add your desired indicator. so far this ea is best I found in the market for free. only drawdown is when you open MT5, other indicator cant load sometimes, just add again.

wlp7
14
wlp7 2026.03.01 13:38 
 

bom indicador

Isaac Ferrari
18
Isaac Ferrari 2026.02.17 10:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:06 
 

best indicator

Ryan L Johnson
6056
Ryan L Johnson 2024.12.09 18:46 
 

Recomendo começar com Renko Pips ativado nas configurações. Esta é a resolução de preço mais baixa que lhe dará menos problemas, especialmente se você tiver apenas dados de nível 1 do seu corretor. Você sempre pode ir para uma resolução de preço mais alta, como Renko Ticks, mais tarde para scalping, etc. É por isso que eu amo este gerador Renko... Ele é tão versátil para todos os mercados/feeds de dados.

ANDERSON de SOUZA LEAL
20
ANDERSON de SOUZA LEAL 2024.11.21 20:52 
 

Baixei, mas não está sendo possível uso , acredito que estou errandoe m algum detalhe, mas só de ter esta opção de instalar renko no mt5 já é excelente e se outros estao conseguindo usar , certamente o err está em mim, vou me atentar e estudar um pouco mais, se alguém tiver uma dica , me ajuda aí... grato

Livio Alves
1655
Livio Alves 2024.09.18 06:44 
 

Best renko graph and custom symbol

Moisés Moura
16
Moisés Moura 2024.09.11 16:44 
 

Há um erro no último parâmetro (History Type), não da para usar em ticks reais, somente em OHCL 1 minuto. Em OHCL acontece muitos erros no gráfico por não ser tão preciso quanto em ticks reais.

Canog
14
Canog 2024.05.27 17:34 
 

Excelente!

SonaRuzick
20
SonaRuzick 2024.04.25 15:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wesley Lucas
20
Wesley Lucas 2024.01.17 17:38 
 

Excelent🙏

fapdelima0123
14
fapdelima0123 2023.11.27 00:24 
 

MUITO TOP PARABÉNS VIROU O JOGO

Fabio Sanhudo
20
Fabio Sanhudo 2023.11.13 15:35 
 

O único Renko grátis que funciona perfeitamente e podemos usar nossos templates pre-salvos em cima que funciona. Poderia colocar o [Painel de Negociação] dentro do gráfico [ALT+T] para ficar melhor ainda.

Ahmd Abrahym Mhmwd Abrahym
9546
Ahmd Abrahym Mhmwd Abrahym 2023.11.03 19:15 
 

great work thank you

Matias Bossio
66
Matias Bossio 2023.05.31 21:23 
 

Muy buen Experto lo estoy probando y afinando aún pero funciona bien

Venkat
41
Venkat 2023.05.14 18:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Samuel Vitor
19
Samuel Vitor 2023.04.30 23:13 
 

Sensacional esse Renko.

mauricio_mpm
24
mauricio_mpm 2023.04.30 20:04 
 

Não consegui alterar os settings para outros tamanhos de box... Adicionar indicadores também seria importante.

Anadia
14
Anadia 2023.02.10 09:19 
 

Parabéns. Muito bom este indicador. Ele funciona bem no MT5 em conjunto com outros indicadores. Obrigado!!

12
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