Santa Renko
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 19 May 2021
Just place the EA on the desired symbol, configure and hit OK, your Renko Chart is generated.
You can attach any MT5 compatible indicator or template to the renko chart and perform your technical analysis.
- Origin Symbol
- Custom Symbol
- Type (Pips, Ticks, Points, R)
- Brick Size
- Show Wicks
- Brick Open Time
- Asymmetric Reversals
- Chart Mode
- Refresh Ratio
- Watch Market Book
- History Start Date
- History Type (1 minute OHLC, Real Ticks)
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