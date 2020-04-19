Active Scalper is a bot that implements a scalping strategy. This is a forex trading strategy, carried out at short intervals and with very small goals for profit or loss. The bot makes a deal from a few seconds to several minutes and at the same time tries to take a small profit (or agrees to a small loss) from a few points to tens of points. Often, such a strategy occurs at the levels of noise trading. In other words, the bot is trying to make money or lose on the smallest market fluctuations, as if cutting off profits (or losses) from the market in thin slices.





The bot is based on an analysis of the market condition and trades so short-term that it makes no sense to look for any fundamentally justified trends, but all the technical laws work.





Key parameters of the bot: