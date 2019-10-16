Cash Cow is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries.

This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 25EUR.



General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 100USD. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points.



This EA works best at an 1:500 leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.

I recomend http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024

Default parameters are dedicated for EURUSD symbol at H1 time frame.





Input parameters

Lot mode - choice between auto or fixed lots.

- choice between auto or fixed lots. Fixed lot - the fixed lotn.

- the fixed lotn. Auto lot increment - The lot vill be calculated fore every X on the account.





- The lot vill be calculated fore every X on the account. Take profit - Take profit.

- Take profit. Stop loss - Stop loss.

- Stop loss. Reduce profit - How mutch profit to reduce.

- How mutch profit to reduce. Place next order - When to place next order.





- When to place next order. Max orders - Maxumum of orders.





- Maxumum of orders. High spread Protection - Use high spread protection.

- Use high spread protection. Max spread - Don't place any orders if spread is higher than this value.





- Don't place any orders if spread is higher than this value. MagicNumber - unique identifier of the Ea's orders.

- unique identifier of the Ea's orders. Trade Comment - Comment for orders.

- Comment for orders. Info - Show info on chart.



