RangeMasterEA

RangeMasterFX combines trend analysis and technical indicators based on multiple timeframes.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

Analyze trends on three timeframes: daily (D1), 4-hour (H4), and 1-hour (H1).

RSI Filter:

Uses the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to identify overbought and oversold market conditions and filter entries.

Trailing Stop:

Apply trailing stops when positions move in your favor to maximize profits.

Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit:

Dynamic stop loss and take profit depending on market volatility based on the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.

Automatic Profit Take:

Set a target profit percentage and automatically close all positions when it is achieved.

Filter Features:

Check trend direction on multiple timeframes and use a filter based on trend direction. This only places buy orders in the case of an uptrend and only places sell orders in the case of a downtrend.

ATR FEATURE:

Use ATR (Average True Range) to set dynamic stop losses and take profits based on market volatility for better risk management.

Parameter flexibility:

MAGICMA:

Description: Magic number

Default: 3937

startTrade:

Description: Trade start time (hours)

Default: 0

endTrade:

Description: Trade end time (hours)

Default: 24

closeAllAtEndTrade:

Description: Whether to close all orders at the end of the trade

Default: true

maxOpenOrders:

Description: Maximum number of orders that can be opened at the same time

Default: 5

numberOfOrders:

Description: Number of limit orders that can be opened

Default: 10

lotSize:

Description: Lot size for each order

Default: 0.01

resetOrdersDaily:

Description: Whether to reset open orders every day

Default: true

stopLossPoints:

Description: Minimum stop loss value (points)

Default: 60

takeProfitPoints:

Description: Minimum take profit value (points)

Default: 60

stopLossMultiplier:

Description: Stop loss multiplier

Default: 3.0

takeProfitMultiplier:

Description: Take profit multiplier

Default: 1.0

targetPercentage:

Description: Target percentage for taking profit

Default: 8.0

trailingStopPoints:

Description: Trailing stop distance (points)

Default: 50

LONG_TERM_TIMEFRAME1:

Description: Timeframe 1 for long-term analysis (default is daily)

Default: PERIOD_D1

LONG_TERM_TIMEFRAME2:

Description: Timeframe 2 for long-term analysis (default is 4-hour)

Default: PERIOD_H4

LONG_TERM_TIMEFRAME3:

Description: Timeframe 3 for long-term analysis (default is 1-hour)

Default: PERIOD_H1

RSI_PERIOD:

Description: RSI period

Default: 14

RSI_OVERBOUGHT:

Description: RSI overbought level

Default: 70

RSI_OVERSOLD:

Description: RSI oversold level

Default: 30

ATR_PERIOD:

Description: ATR period

Default: 14

Buy/Sell logic:

TrendRangeMasterFX places buy and sell limit orders based on the following conditions.

Trend identification:

The EA analyzes trends on three time frames: daily, 4-hour, and 1-hour.

To identify trends, the crossover of the short-term moving average (10 period) and the long-term moving average (50 period) is used.

When the short-term moving average exceeds the long-term moving average, it is determined to be an uptrend. Conversely, when the short-term moving average falls below the long-term moving average, it is determined to be a downtrend.


Applying RSI filter:

When the RSI is below 30, it is determined to be oversold and a buy limit order is placed.

If the RSI is above 70, it is considered overbought and a sell limit order is placed.

Trading range calculation:

Calculate the highest and lowest prices based on the weekly chart and set the range as the trading range.

Place limit orders at evenly spaced prices within the trading range.


Place limit orders:

If a trading range is active, it calculates prices based on the number of limit orders set and places buy and sell limit orders.

If an uptrend is determined, the current price is lower than the limit price and the RSI is oversold, a buy limit order is placed.

If a downtrend is determined, the current price is higher than the limit price and the RSI is overbought, a sell limit order is placed.

Check executed orders and apply trailing stops:

If a limit order is executed, apply a trailing stop.

If the target profit percentage is reached, close all positions.

Outside trading hours:

If outside trading hours, close all orders and positions and perform a daily reset.

Best trading situations and safety features:

Situations where it is effective:


Trend markets:

TrendRangeMasterFX works effectively in markets with clear upward and downward trends. Trend analysis on multiple time frames.


Range markets:

Take advantage of small price fluctuations within the range by calculating the weekly trading range and placing limit orders within that range.


When it does not work and safety features:

Sudden market fluctuations:


When the market fluctuates rapidly due to sudden news or economic events, it becomes difficult to predict, so the performance of the EA may decrease.

Safety features: Designed to minimize losses with trailing stops and dynamic stop losses. In addition, by limiting trading hours, you can avoid periods of high volatility.

Low liquidity markets:

When the market liquidity is low, slippage and delays in order execution may occur.


Safety features: Risk is managed by closing all orders and positions outside trading hours and performing daily resets.

Excessive positions:

Having too many positions open at the same time increases risk.

Safety feature: Set a maximum number of open orders, and if that number is exceeded, new orders will be restricted.


Recommended currency pairs:

EUR/USD (Euro/US Dollar):

GBP/USD (Pound/US Dollar):

USD/JPY (US Dollar/Yen):

AUD/USD (Australian Dollar/US Dollar):


Recommended time frames:

Daily (D1):

4-hour (H4):

1-hour (H1):

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Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
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Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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