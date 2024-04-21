"NagaRecoil" EA: A highly durable and resilient trading solution for long-term results





The long-awaited EA "NagaRecoil" has finally been released! This EA utilizes two high-performance indicators, RSI and RFTL, to skillfully capture market trend fluctuations and determine the optimal entry point. RSI sensitively detects market overheating, and RFTL predicts future price movements. This combination provides signals for buying and selling.

Furthermore, as its name suggests, "NagaRecoil" develops flexible and tenacious trades like a snake. It responds flexibly to market movements. In addition to automatic profit taking and stop loss settings, it is equipped with an advanced trailing stop function.

This EA is designed to be suitable for all traders, from beginners to advanced traders, while achieving simple and intuitive operability. Highly flexible parameter settings allow it to flexibly respond to various market environments and individual trading styles. It also supports ATP, making it easy to use and test.