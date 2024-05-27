Xray

Among the advanced trading features of the ReverseGear EA, the Step Up and Step Down features stand out in particular. These features automatically place additional orders in response to market price movements, actively responding to market fluctuations.

Step Up feature

This feature automatically executes additional buy orders as the price rises. It gradually increases your position, especially when the trend is sustained. For example, a new buy order is triggered every time a set point is crossed, taking advantage of market momentum.

Step Down feature

Conversely, in a sell position, it places an additional sell order every time the market falls by a certain number of pips. This takes advantage of a downtrend. If the market moves in the expected direction, it further expands your position.

Flexible Money Management Options

Traders can set a fixed lot or a certain percentage of their account balance as risk. This customizable money management setting allows trades to be made according to each trader's risk tolerance.

Visualization of Trade Results

The EA displays the results of trades directly on the chart, helping traders instantly see their performance and adjust their strategy if necessary. This feature significantly improves the efficiency of analysis and evaluation.

Loss recovery function (Turn)

If a loss occurs in the previous trade, this function automatically increases the lot size in the next entry, aiming to recover the loss efficiently. This allows for quick capital recovery after temporary losses.

Recommended currency pairs are EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY. For time frames, daily and 4-hour charts are recommended, as they can capture medium- to long-term trends.
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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AlgoRex Dedicated Volatility Adapter ATR (Average True Range) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) to analyze market fluctuations in real time. This function allows you to respond to market fluctuations and capture trend changes. Dynamic Trading Adjustment Function AlgoRex's dynamic trading adjustment function automatically adjusts trading strategies based on the current market environment to accommodate various market conditions. This function optimizes entry and exit points based on real-time
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This Expert Advisor uses indicators such as RSI and MFI to determine the timing of trades. This is built based on a day trading approach, so the number of trades per day will range from 1 to 2. The risk:reward (RR) is 1:3, providing a comfortable experience for traders. The goal of this EA is long-term, so you should observe it for at least 3 months before evaluating it. Dynamic Money Management: Thorough risk management and investment adjustment based on a set balance percentage. Reverse tr
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HydraAlchemist
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VirtualDealer
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"VirtualDealer" EA is a multitasking solution that uses advanced order management functions to automate and optimize FX trading. This latest version 3.1 implements a smart trading strategy that seamlessly switches between virtual and real orders while responding to market fluctuations. In particular, the appeal of this EA is its "virtual order management function." Using virtual orders, it simulates market trends in advance and finds entry points. Only if the market moves as planned, these virt
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ReverseGear
Haruki Teranaka
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Advanced trading features of the ReverseGear EA include the Step Up and Step Down features. These features respond to market fluctuations by automatically placing additional orders in response to market price movements. Step Up feature This feature automatically executes additional buy orders as the price rises. It gradually increases your position, especially when the trend is sustained. For example, a new buy order is triggered every time a set point is crossed, taking advantage of market m
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TrendChaser
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"TrendChaser" is a trend-following automatic trading system for trending markets. It uses a unique algorithm to quickly detect the occurrence of trends and respond according to market conditions. It is designed exclusively for GOLD/USD, and is particularly effective in markets with clear trends. Its main feature is that it uses entry judgment logic based on ADX (Average Directional Index) and DI (Directional Indicators). This allows it to analyze the strength and direction of trends in real tim
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ChronoTrigger
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This EA calculates entry and exit by using the RSI indicator to determine when the market is overbought or oversold. Users can freely set the lot size, stop loss, and take profit settings, and further adjust the internal parameters (x0 to x7) to personalize it to their own trading style and market conditions. This EA automatically adjusts to 3-digit or 5-digit pricing to flexibly respond to any market environment and adapts to a wide variety of currency pairs. Every trade has a stop loss and t
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RangeMasterFX combines trend analysis and technical indicators based on multiple timeframes. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyze trends on three timeframes: daily (D1), 4-hour (H4), and 1-hour (H1). RSI Filter: Uses the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to identify overbought and oversold market conditions and filter entries. Trailing Stop: Apply trailing stops when positions move in your favor to maximize profits. Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit: Dynamic stop loss and take profit depending on marke
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This Expert Advisor utilizes the Stochastic Oscillator and Awesome Oscillator (AO) to capture market movements and generate trading signals. Key Features: Highly accurate analysis even in complex market conditions. Dynamic Risk Management: Lot or risk-based money management options automatically adjust risk for each trade. Flexible Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop settings to protect profits and minimize losses. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports analysis on multiple timeframes to accommodat
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High-frequency trend-following stable logic Xquant EA is a trend-following specialized for high-frequency trading, and reduces unrealized losses by quickly settling positions while holding them. Trend-following logic: Optimizes buy and sell positions according to market trends. Xquant EA employs an algorithm based on past price fluctuations. Spread filter: If the spread exceeds a certain range, it suppresses new orders and reduces trading costs. High-frequency trading: Take advantage of many tr
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