RangeMasterEA

RangeMasterFX combines trend analysis and technical indicators based on multiple timeframes.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

Analyze trends on three timeframes: daily (D1), 4-hour (H4), and 1-hour (H1).

RSI Filter:

Uses the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to identify overbought and oversold market conditions and filter entries.

Trailing Stop:

Apply trailing stops when positions move in your favor to maximize profits.

Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit:

Dynamic stop loss and take profit depending on market volatility based on the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.

Automatic Profit Take:

Set a target profit percentage and automatically close all positions when it is achieved.

Filter Features:

Check trend direction on multiple timeframes and use a filter based on trend direction. This only places buy orders in the case of an uptrend and only places sell orders in the case of a downtrend.

ATR FEATURE:

Use ATR (Average True Range) to set dynamic stop losses and take profits based on market volatility for better risk management.

Parameter flexibility:

MAGICMA:

Description: Magic number

Default: 3937

startTrade:

Description: Trade start time (hours)

Default: 0

endTrade:

Description: Trade end time (hours)

Default: 24

closeAllAtEndTrade:

Description: Whether to close all orders at the end of the trade

Default: true

maxOpenOrders:

Description: Maximum number of orders that can be opened at the same time

Default: 5

numberOfOrders:

Description: Number of limit orders that can be opened

Default: 10

lotSize:

Description: Lot size for each order

Default: 0.01

resetOrdersDaily:

Description: Whether to reset open orders every day

Default: true

stopLossPoints:

Description: Minimum stop loss value (points)

Default: 60

takeProfitPoints:

Description: Minimum take profit value (points)

Default: 60

stopLossMultiplier:

Description: Stop loss multiplier

Default: 3.0

takeProfitMultiplier:

Description: Take profit multiplier

Default: 1.0

targetPercentage:

Description: Target percentage for taking profit

Default: 8.0

trailingStopPoints:

Description: Trailing stop distance (points)

Default: 50

LONG_TERM_TIMEFRAME1:

Description: Timeframe 1 for long-term analysis (default is daily)

Default: PERIOD_D1

LONG_TERM_TIMEFRAME2:

Description: Timeframe 2 for long-term analysis (default is 4-hour)

Default: PERIOD_H4

LONG_TERM_TIMEFRAME3:

Description: Timeframe 3 for long-term analysis (default is 1-hour)

Default: PERIOD_H1

RSI_PERIOD:

Description: RSI period

Default: 14

RSI_OVERBOUGHT:

Description: RSI overbought level

Default: 70

RSI_OVERSOLD:

Description: RSI oversold level

Default: 30

ATR_PERIOD:

Description: ATR period

Default: 14

Buy/Sell logic:

TrendRangeMasterFX places buy and sell limit orders based on the following conditions.

Trend identification:

The EA analyzes trends on three time frames: daily, 4-hour, and 1-hour.

To identify trends, the crossover of the short-term moving average (10 period) and the long-term moving average (50 period) is used.

When the short-term moving average exceeds the long-term moving average, it is determined to be an uptrend. Conversely, when the short-term moving average falls below the long-term moving average, it is determined to be a downtrend.


Applying RSI filter:

When the RSI is below 30, it is determined to be oversold and a buy limit order is placed.

If the RSI is above 70, it is considered overbought and a sell limit order is placed.

Trading range calculation:

Calculate the highest and lowest prices based on the weekly chart and set the range as the trading range.

Place limit orders at evenly spaced prices within the trading range.


Place limit orders:

If a trading range is active, it calculates prices based on the number of limit orders set and places buy and sell limit orders.

If an uptrend is determined, the current price is lower than the limit price and the RSI is oversold, a buy limit order is placed.

If a downtrend is determined, the current price is higher than the limit price and the RSI is overbought, a sell limit order is placed.

Check executed orders and apply trailing stops:

If a limit order is executed, apply a trailing stop.

If the target profit percentage is reached, close all positions.

Outside trading hours:

If outside trading hours, close all orders and positions and perform a daily reset.

Best trading situations and safety features:

Situations where it is effective:


Trend markets:

TrendRangeMasterFX works effectively in markets with clear upward and downward trends. Trend analysis on multiple time frames.


Range markets:

Take advantage of small price fluctuations within the range by calculating the weekly trading range and placing limit orders within that range.


When it does not work and safety features:

Sudden market fluctuations:


When the market fluctuates rapidly due to sudden news or economic events, it becomes difficult to predict, so the performance of the EA may decrease.

Safety features: Designed to minimize losses with trailing stops and dynamic stop losses. In addition, by limiting trading hours, you can avoid periods of high volatility.

Low liquidity markets:

When the market liquidity is low, slippage and delays in order execution may occur.


Safety features: Risk is managed by closing all orders and positions outside trading hours and performing daily resets.

Excessive positions:

Having too many positions open at the same time increases risk.

Safety feature: Set a maximum number of open orders, and if that number is exceeded, new orders will be restricted.


Recommended currency pairs:

EUR/USD (Euro/US Dollar):

GBP/USD (Pound/US Dollar):

USD/JPY (US Dollar/Yen):

AUD/USD (Australian Dollar/US Dollar):


Recommended time frames:

Daily (D1):

4-hour (H4):

1-hour (H1):

Önerilen ürünler
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
MMMBollingerXRSI for Trend and Scalping
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
MMMBollingerXRSI EA strategy: The robot keeps checking RSI and Bollinger Bands all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If the currency pair's prices breaks the RSI upper line and also breaks the Bollinger Bands upper line, it sends a sell order. If the currency pair's price breaks the RSI lower line and also breaks the Bollinger Bands lower line, it sends a buy order. It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit; Like all MMM pro
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot, Bollinger Bantları göstergesinin çizgilerini kırma ticaret stratejisini kullanır. Bu stratejinin özü, gösterge çizgilerinin sürekli analizinde ve çizgileri için en etkili kırılma noktalarının aranmasında yatmaktadır. Fiyat, yönlerden birinde gösterge çizgisini geçtiğinde, robot o yönde bir ticaret açar ve onu takip etmeye başlar, ancak robot, gösterge çizgilerinin her kırılmasında değil, sadece kırıldığı yerlerde işlem açar. en etkili olduğunu düşünür. Bu, dünya çapında binlerce tüccar t
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
GRV Grid
Roman Gergert
Uzman Danışmanlar
GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
EZ Volchok
Ruslan Brezovskiy
4.33 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EZ Volchok - tam otomatik bir ızgara ticaret danışmanıdır ve eğilimin tersine döndüğü anda işleme girer. Bollinger bantlarına ve hareketli ortalamalara dayalı özel göstergeler kullanır. Fiyat, işlemin ters yönünde hareket ederse, bir ızgara sistemi tarafından ticaret yönetilecektir. Avantajlar ve özellikler Tamamen otomatiktir ve ekstra dikkat gerektirmez. Herhangi bir komisyoncu ile çalışmak için uygundur. Minimum önerilen depozito 1000$. Depozito miktarına göre otomatik hacim hesaplama fonksiy
Mr Beast Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Uzman Danışmanlar
MR BEAST HEDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created usi
Reverse Grid
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reverse Grid is adopted from the dynamic grid trading system. The system has a mechanism for positioning, buying and selling according to trends. The system does not use a specific percentage to stop losses, but instead uses zone management methods to reduce the increase of drawdown. Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use only five-digit accounts Initial deposit: $ 1000   It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:5
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
Coldstream free
Alexander Nikolaev
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This trading advisor works with strong movements of currency pairs. He can use different indicators for trading, calculate and draw trend lines according to the extremes of the price movement. It is a free, simplified version of ColdStream Expert Advisor, it has enough customizable parameters for optimization, but a little less than in the full version. Also, the maximum lot is limited to 0.1. Nevertheless, you can use almost any currency pairs and timeframes for trading. Do not forget to optimi
FREE
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
BiBoosterix is a powerful trading robot for MetaTrader 4 designed for automated trading on financial markets. It combines an adaptive capital management algorithm with advanced market analysis strategies, making it an ideal tool for both novice and professional traders. Key Advantages Adaptive Algorithm : Automatic lot management based on account balance. Multicurrency Support : Ability to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Effective Risk Management : Includes stop-loss, trailing stop
King Scalper USDCAD
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
King Scalper EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  USACAD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using King Scalper is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like King Scalper you can instantly start trading, a working system re
Advanced grid
Sergey Kruglov
4.6 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
FREE
IMA Recover Loss
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
IMA Recover Loss is the expert advisor based on moving average and some technical indicators. This concept uses statistical tools that help in price analysis. By creating a trend line to find trading signals. This expert advisor has developed and improved the moving average to work well with current data and reduce delays. Long and Short Trade Signals: The method for using the Multiple Moving Average indicator is to trade a basic moving average crossover system using all of the MAs. This system
Master Gold Scapler EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy: STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together. STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators:   Stochastic indicators and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends. STRATEGY_3: MACD Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators STRATEGY_4: WPR Indicator: Williams
AEC Scalper
Gennady Kuznetsov
Uzman Danışmanlar
AEC Scalper I bring to your attention the AEC Scalper trading Advisor. The adviser works from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT. For testing in the strategy tester, the trading time should be set from 23:00 to 1:00. The EA works well on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD  M5 Timeframe. Minimum deposit from $100 Trading is conducted on ECN accounts with a low spread.  Leverage from 1:100 Trading is conducted in a
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
TC Poseidon EA
Pablo Leonardo Spata
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a trading robot to work on USDCHF - Timeframe H1 . It exploits a statistical advantage produced in the Swiss franc. All trades with SL and TP. Backtest now!   Special OFFER for this week Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!   Would you like to see how 100 dollars turn into more than 3 million dollars? Do you already have a robust strategy that works on USDCHF ? TC Poseidon EA is the god of the seas, water, storms, hurricanes, earthquakes, and horses. Use its power to
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Smart Grid FX
Natalya Sopina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Grid FX – is counter-trend trade multicurrency EA for automated Forex trading. EA uses principle of Martingale. EA work algorithm: At cycle start the pair of opposite order opens with initial lots. Further grid of orders is being built with variable step and lot volume at the price movement direction. Wherein every time at the next order opening the all grid orders close level is being changed with regard to parameters of TakeProfit. The EA does not use such function as locking, trailing,
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Trend and Range EA – Stable Non-Martingale Strategy Monitoring Account (Demo) Achieved 8.1× profit in 1.5 years , trading one position per signal , each trade with a stop loss . Smart Trend and Range EA is a fully automated trading system that intelligently switches between trend-following and range-trading logic to adapt to changing market conditions. It does not use any Martingale, Grid, or averaging methods — every trade is independent and single-entry , ensuring full control over ris
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
Fusion Fx e Gold
Mario Nisi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fusion FX v3.8 – Consulente esperto intelligente per MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Multi-timeframe M15 / M30 / H4 – Sistema di punteggio intelligente, trailing, inversioni di tendenza e protezione del capitale Fusion FX v3.8 è un Expert Advisor (EA) professionale sviluppato per MetaTrader 4 , progettato per negoziare automaticamente XAUUSD e le principali coppie Forex. Utilizza una strategia di punteggio intelligente che combina pattern di candele, indicatori tecnici, analisi di tendenza, zone di suppo
Gold Crowd Density Flip mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Forex Trend Hunter MT4
Gyunay Sali
Uzman Danışmanlar
>>> BLACK FRIDAY: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hinter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the mark
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Black Dragon, Black Dragon göstergesinde çalışır. EA, göstergenin rengine göre bir ticaret açar, ardından emir ağını artırmak veya zararı durdur ile çalışmak mümkündür. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tüm ayarlar burada bulunabilir! Gelen parametreler: · Yeni seri aç - Doğru/Yanlış - tüm siparişler kapatıldık
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
AlgoRex
Haruki Teranaka
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlgoRex EA, döviz ticaretinin doğruluğunu ve verimliliğini önemli ölçüde artıran gelişmiş, özel bir piyasa analiz sistemi ile donatılmıştır. AlgoRex'e özel uçuculuk adaptörü AlgoRex'in tescilli oynaklık adaptörü, piyasadaki dalgalanmaları gerçek zamanlı olarak hassas bir şekilde analiz etmek için ATR (Ortalama Gerçek Aralık) ve RSI (Göreceli Güç Endeksi) kullanır. Bu yenilikçi özellik, en küçük piyasa dalgalanmalarına bile hızla yanıt vermenize ve değişen trendleri anında yakalamanıza olanak ta
FREE
NagaRecoil
Haruki Teranaka
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"NagaRecoil" EA: A highly durable and resilient trading solution for long-term results The long-awaited EA "NagaRecoil" has finally been released! This EA utilizes two high-performance indicators, RSI and RFTL, to skillfully capture market trend fluctuations and determine the optimal entry point. RSI sensitively detects market overheating, and RFTL predicts future price movements. This combination provides signals for buying and selling. Furthermore, as its name suggests, "NagaRecoil" develops
FREE
VirtualDealer
Haruki Teranaka
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"VirtualDealer" EA is a multitasking solution that uses advanced order management functions to automate and optimize FX trading. This latest version 3.1 implements a smart trading strategy that seamlessly switches between virtual and real orders while responding to market fluctuations. In particular, the appeal of this EA is its "virtual order management function." Using virtual orders, it simulates market trends in advance and finds entry points. Only if the market moves as planned, these virt
FREE
MinotaurGuardian
Haruki Teranaka
4.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Piyasa labirentinde kazanan olmak için Minotaur Guardian'ı ticaretinize dahil edin. Bu Uzman Danışman, RSI ve MFI gibi göstergelere dayalı olarak en iyi ticaret zamanlamasını otomatik olarak belirlemek için gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanır. Çeşitli piyasa koşullarına esnek bir şekilde yanıt vererek ve sürekli olarak optimize ederek en iyi ticaret stratejilerini sunuyoruz. Ana Özellikler: Kendini optimize eden sistem: Her zaman piyasa koşullarına göre en uygun işlem noktasını belirler. Dinamik Pa
FREE
TrendChaser
Haruki Teranaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
"TrendChaser" is a trend-following automatic trading system for trending markets. It uses a unique algorithm to quickly detect the occurrence of trends and respond according to market conditions. It is designed exclusively for GOLD/USD, and is particularly effective in markets with clear trends. Its main feature is that it uses entry judgment logic based on ADX (Average Directional Index) and DI (Directional Indicators). This allows it to analyze the strength and direction of trends in real tim
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
ReverseGear
Haruki Teranaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
"ReverseGear EA"nın gelişmiş ticaret fonksiyonlarına gelince, "Step Up" ve "Step Down" fonksiyonları özellikle öne çıkıyor. Bu özellikler, piyasa fiyat eğilimlerine yanıt olarak otomatik olarak ek emirler verir ve yatırımcıların piyasa dalgalanmalarından proaktif olarak kar elde etmeleri için güçlü araçlardır. Yükseltme işlevi Bu özellik, fiyat arttıkça ek satın alma emirlerini otomatik olarak gerçekleştirir. Özellikle trendin devam ettiği durumlarda pozisyonlarımızı adım adım artırarak kârımı
FREE
GriffonArgos
Haruki Teranaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor utilizes the Stochastic Oscillator and Awesome Oscillator (AO) to capture market movements and generate trading signals. Key Features: Highly accurate analysis even in complex market conditions. Dynamic Risk Management: Lot or risk-based money management options automatically adjust risk for each trade. Flexible Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop settings to protect profits and minimize losses. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports analysis on multiple timeframes to accommodat
FREE
ChronoTrigger
Haruki Teranaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
"ChronoTrigger EA", ayrıntılı ticaret stratejilerini ve otomatik risk yönetimi işlevlerini birleştiren uzman bir danışmandır. Bu EA, aşırı alım ve aşırı satım piyasalarının zamanlamasını belirlemek için RSI göstergesini kullanır ve giriş ve çıkış için en uygun noktaları hesaplayarak yatırımcıların piyasa dalgalanmalarından etkilenmeden istikrarlı kar elde etmelerine olanak tanır. Kullanıcılar lot büyüklüğünü, zararı durdurma ve kar alma ayarlarını serbestçe belirleyebilir, ayrıca dahili parame
FREE
Xray
Haruki Teranaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Among the advanced trading features of the ReverseGear EA, the Step Up and Step Down features stand out in particular. These features automatically place additional orders in response to market price movements, actively responding to market fluctuations. Step Up feature This feature automatically executes additional buy orders as the price rises. It gradually increases your position, especially when the trend is sustained. For example, a new buy order is triggered every time a set point is cr
XquantEA
Haruki Teranaka
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
High-frequency trend-following stable logic Xquant EA is a trend-following specialized for high-frequency trading, and reduces unrealized losses by quickly settling positions while holding them. Trend-following logic: Optimizes buy and sell positions according to market trends. Xquant EA employs an algorithm based on past price fluctuations. Spread filter: If the spread exceeds a certain range, it suppresses new orders and reduces trading costs. High-frequency trading: Take advantage of many tr
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt