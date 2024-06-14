RangeMasterEA

RangeMasterFX combines trend analysis and technical indicators based on multiple timeframes.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

Analyze trends on three timeframes: daily (D1), 4-hour (H4), and 1-hour (H1).

RSI Filter:

Uses the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to identify overbought and oversold market conditions and filter entries.

Trailing Stop:

Apply trailing stops when positions move in your favor to maximize profits.

Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit:

Dynamic stop loss and take profit depending on market volatility based on the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.

Automatic Profit Take:

Set a target profit percentage and automatically close all positions when it is achieved.

Filter Features:

Check trend direction on multiple timeframes and use a filter based on trend direction. This only places buy orders in the case of an uptrend and only places sell orders in the case of a downtrend.

ATR FEATURE:

Use ATR (Average True Range) to set dynamic stop losses and take profits based on market volatility for better risk management.

Parameter flexibility:

MAGICMA:

Description: Magic number

Default: 3937

startTrade:

Description: Trade start time (hours)

Default: 0

endTrade:

Description: Trade end time (hours)

Default: 24

closeAllAtEndTrade:

Description: Whether to close all orders at the end of the trade

Default: true

maxOpenOrders:

Description: Maximum number of orders that can be opened at the same time

Default: 5

numberOfOrders:

Description: Number of limit orders that can be opened

Default: 10

lotSize:

Description: Lot size for each order

Default: 0.01

resetOrdersDaily:

Description: Whether to reset open orders every day

Default: true

stopLossPoints:

Description: Minimum stop loss value (points)

Default: 60

takeProfitPoints:

Description: Minimum take profit value (points)

Default: 60

stopLossMultiplier:

Description: Stop loss multiplier

Default: 3.0

takeProfitMultiplier:

Description: Take profit multiplier

Default: 1.0

targetPercentage:

Description: Target percentage for taking profit

Default: 8.0

trailingStopPoints:

Description: Trailing stop distance (points)

Default: 50

LONG_TERM_TIMEFRAME1:

Description: Timeframe 1 for long-term analysis (default is daily)

Default: PERIOD_D1

LONG_TERM_TIMEFRAME2:

Description: Timeframe 2 for long-term analysis (default is 4-hour)

Default: PERIOD_H4

LONG_TERM_TIMEFRAME3:

Description: Timeframe 3 for long-term analysis (default is 1-hour)

Default: PERIOD_H1

RSI_PERIOD:

Description: RSI period

Default: 14

RSI_OVERBOUGHT:

Description: RSI overbought level

Default: 70

RSI_OVERSOLD:

Description: RSI oversold level

Default: 30

ATR_PERIOD:

Description: ATR period

Default: 14

Buy/Sell logic:

TrendRangeMasterFX places buy and sell limit orders based on the following conditions.

Trend identification:

The EA analyzes trends on three time frames: daily, 4-hour, and 1-hour.

To identify trends, the crossover of the short-term moving average (10 period) and the long-term moving average (50 period) is used.

When the short-term moving average exceeds the long-term moving average, it is determined to be an uptrend. Conversely, when the short-term moving average falls below the long-term moving average, it is determined to be a downtrend.





Applying RSI filter:

When the RSI is below 30, it is determined to be oversold and a buy limit order is placed.

If the RSI is above 70, it is considered overbought and a sell limit order is placed.

Trading range calculation:

Calculate the highest and lowest prices based on the weekly chart and set the range as the trading range.

Place limit orders at evenly spaced prices within the trading range.





Place limit orders:

If a trading range is active, it calculates prices based on the number of limit orders set and places buy and sell limit orders.

If an uptrend is determined, the current price is lower than the limit price and the RSI is oversold, a buy limit order is placed.

If a downtrend is determined, the current price is higher than the limit price and the RSI is overbought, a sell limit order is placed.

Check executed orders and apply trailing stops:

If a limit order is executed, apply a trailing stop.

If the target profit percentage is reached, close all positions.

Outside trading hours:

If outside trading hours, close all orders and positions and perform a daily reset.

Best trading situations and safety features:

Situations where it is effective:





Trend markets:

TrendRangeMasterFX works effectively in markets with clear upward and downward trends. Trend analysis on multiple time frames.





Range markets:

Take advantage of small price fluctuations within the range by calculating the weekly trading range and placing limit orders within that range.





When it does not work and safety features:

Sudden market fluctuations:





When the market fluctuates rapidly due to sudden news or economic events, it becomes difficult to predict, so the performance of the EA may decrease.

Safety features: Designed to minimize losses with trailing stops and dynamic stop losses. In addition, by limiting trading hours, you can avoid periods of high volatility.

Low liquidity markets:

When the market liquidity is low, slippage and delays in order execution may occur.





Safety features: Risk is managed by closing all orders and positions outside trading hours and performing daily resets.

Excessive positions:

Having too many positions open at the same time increases risk.

Safety feature: Set a maximum number of open orders, and if that number is exceeded, new orders will be restricted.





Recommended currency pairs:

EUR/USD (Euro/US Dollar):

GBP/USD (Pound/US Dollar):

USD/JPY (US Dollar/Yen):

AUD/USD (Australian Dollar/US Dollar):





Recommended time frames:

Daily (D1):

4-hour (H4):

1-hour (H1):