ChronoTrigger

This EA calculates entry and exit by using the RSI indicator to determine when the market is overbought or oversold.





Users can freely set the lot size, stop loss, and take profit settings, and further adjust the internal parameters (x0 to x7) to personalize it to their own trading style and market conditions. This EA automatically adjusts to 3-digit or 5-digit pricing to flexibly respond to any market environment and adapts to a wide variety of currency pairs.





Every trade has a stop loss and take profit, but we also use trailing stop loss and trailing take profit to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade.

We recommend the following combinations of currency pairs and time frames.

EURUSD on the 5-minute

GBPUSD on the 5-minute