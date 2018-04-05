ChronoTrigger

This EA calculates entry and exit by using the RSI indicator to determine when the market is overbought or oversold.


Users can freely set the lot size, stop loss, and take profit settings, and further adjust the internal parameters (x0 to x7) to personalize it to their own trading style and market conditions. This EA automatically adjusts to 3-digit or 5-digit pricing to flexibly respond to any market environment and adapts to a wide variety of currency pairs.


Every trade has a stop loss and take profit, but we also use trailing stop loss and trailing take profit to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade.

We recommend the following combinations of currency pairs and time frames.

EURUSD on the 5-minute

GBPUSD on the 5-minute

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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AlgoRex
Haruki Teranaka
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AlgoRex Dedicated Volatility Adapter ATR (Average True Range) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) to analyze market fluctuations in real time. This function allows you to respond to market fluctuations and capture trend changes. Dynamic Trading Adjustment Function AlgoRex's dynamic trading adjustment function automatically adjusts trading strategies based on the current market environment to accommodate various market conditions. This function optimizes entry and exit points based on real-time
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MinotaurGuardian
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This Expert Advisor uses indicators such as RSI and MFI to determine the timing of trades. This is built based on a day trading approach, so the number of trades per day will range from 1 to 2. The risk:reward (RR) is 1:3, providing a comfortable experience for traders. The goal of this EA is long-term, so you should observe it for at least 3 months before evaluating it. Dynamic Money Management: Thorough risk management and investment adjustment based on a set balance percentage. Reverse tr
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NagaRecoil
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5 (3)
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"NagaRecoil" EA: A highly durable and resilient trading solution for long-term results The long-awaited EA "NagaRecoil" has finally been released! This EA utilizes two high-performance indicators, RSI and RFTL, to skillfully capture market trend fluctuations and determine the optimal entry point. RSI sensitively detects market overheating, and RFTL predicts future price movements. This combination provides signals for buying and selling. Furthermore, as its name suggests, "NagaRecoil" develops
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HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
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This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
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VirtualDealer
Haruki Teranaka
4.43 (7)
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"VirtualDealer" EA is a multitasking solution that uses advanced order management functions to automate and optimize FX trading. This latest version 3.1 implements a smart trading strategy that seamlessly switches between virtual and real orders while responding to market fluctuations. In particular, the appeal of this EA is its "virtual order management function." Using virtual orders, it simulates market trends in advance and finds entry points. Only if the market moves as planned, these virt
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ReverseGear
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
Advanced trading features of the ReverseGear EA include the Step Up and Step Down features. These features respond to market fluctuations by automatically placing additional orders in response to market price movements. Step Up feature This feature automatically executes additional buy orders as the price rises. It gradually increases your position, especially when the trend is sustained. For example, a new buy order is triggered every time a set point is crossed, taking advantage of market m
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TrendChaser
Haruki Teranaka
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"TrendChaser" is a trend-following automatic trading system for trending markets. It uses a unique algorithm to quickly detect the occurrence of trends and respond according to market conditions. It is designed exclusively for GOLD/USD, and is particularly effective in markets with clear trends. Its main feature is that it uses entry judgment logic based on ADX (Average Directional Index) and DI (Directional Indicators). This allows it to analyze the strength and direction of trends in real tim
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RangeMasterEA
Haruki Teranaka
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RangeMasterFX combines trend analysis and technical indicators based on multiple timeframes. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyze trends on three timeframes: daily (D1), 4-hour (H4), and 1-hour (H1). RSI Filter: Uses the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to identify overbought and oversold market conditions and filter entries. Trailing Stop: Apply trailing stops when positions move in your favor to maximize profits. Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit: Dynamic stop loss and take profit depending on marke
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GriffonArgos
Haruki Teranaka
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This Expert Advisor utilizes the Stochastic Oscillator and Awesome Oscillator (AO) to capture market movements and generate trading signals. Key Features: Highly accurate analysis even in complex market conditions. Dynamic Risk Management: Lot or risk-based money management options automatically adjust risk for each trade. Flexible Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop settings to protect profits and minimize losses. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports analysis on multiple timeframes to accommodat
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Xray
Haruki Teranaka
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Among the advanced trading features of the ReverseGear EA, the Step Up and Step Down features stand out in particular. These features automatically place additional orders in response to market price movements, actively responding to market fluctuations. Step Up feature This feature automatically executes additional buy orders as the price rises. It gradually increases your position, especially when the trend is sustained. For example, a new buy order is triggered every time a set point is cr
XquantEA
Haruki Teranaka
5 (1)
Experts
High-frequency trend-following stable logic Xquant EA is a trend-following specialized for high-frequency trading, and reduces unrealized losses by quickly settling positions while holding them. Trend-following logic: Optimizes buy and sell positions according to market trends. Xquant EA employs an algorithm based on past price fluctuations. Spread filter: If the spread exceeds a certain range, it suppresses new orders and reduces trading costs. High-frequency trading: Take advantage of many tr
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