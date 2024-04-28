MinotaurGuardian

4.75
This Expert Advisor uses indicators such as RSI and MFI to determine the timing of trades.

This is built based on a day trading approach, so the number of trades per day will range from 1 to 2. The risk:reward (RR) is 1:3, providing a comfortable experience for traders. The goal of this EA is long-term, so you should observe it for at least 3 months before evaluating it.

Dynamic Money Management: Thorough risk management and investment adjustment based on a set balance percentage.

Reverse trading option: You can also choose a strategy that goes against the market trend. Flexible strategy switching.

Break-even function: Equipped with an automatic adjustment function to prevent losses when profits are made.

Recommended currency pairs

EURUSD H4
Reviews 4
Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.23 02:26 
 

Amazing EA. After fine-tuning my own XAUUSD M5 settings, it’s running very smoothly and generating consistent profit. Big thanks to the developer!

121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 13:24 
 

Mi piace provatelo in demo

Théo S
45
Théo S 2024.05.02 23:02 
 

Thank you very much

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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.23 02:26 
 

Amazing EA. After fine-tuning my own XAUUSD M5 settings, it’s running very smoothly and generating consistent profit. Big thanks to the developer!

fjycyanwx
121
fjycyanwx 2025.01.24 05:26 
 

我前2天下载了，但到现在都没有交易。有谁可以帮帮我吗？

Haruki Teranaka
13882
Reply from developer Haruki Teranaka 2025.01.24 12:21
Thank you for your interest! The entry criteria are quite strict, which has resulted in a limited number of trades so far. I'm currently working on improving the EA, so please stay tuned for updates!
121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 13:24 
 

Mi piace provatelo in demo

Théo S
45
Théo S 2024.05.02 23:02 
 

Thank you very much

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