MinotaurGuardian

This Expert Advisor uses indicators such as RSI and MFI to determine the timing of trades.





This is built based on a day trading approach, so the number of trades per day will range from 1 to 2. The risk:reward (RR) is 1:3, providing a comfortable experience for traders. The goal of this EA is long-term, so you should observe it for at least 3 months before evaluating it.





Dynamic Money Management: Thorough risk management and investment adjustment based on a set balance percentage.





Reverse trading option: You can also choose a strategy that goes against the market trend. Flexible strategy switching.





Break-even function: Equipped with an automatic adjustment function to prevent losses when profits are made.





Recommended currency pairs





EURUSD H4