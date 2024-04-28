MinotaurGuardian
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.8
- Updated: 7 May 2024
This Expert Advisor uses indicators such as RSI and MFI to determine the timing of trades.
This is built based on a day trading approach, so the number of trades per day will range from 1 to 2. The risk:reward (RR) is 1:3, providing a comfortable experience for traders. The goal of this EA is long-term, so you should observe it for at least 3 months before evaluating it.
Dynamic Money Management: Thorough risk management and investment adjustment based on a set balance percentage.
Reverse trading option: You can also choose a strategy that goes against the market trend. Flexible strategy switching.
Break-even function: Equipped with an automatic adjustment function to prevent losses when profits are made.
Recommended currency pairs
EURUSD H4
Amazing EA. After fine-tuning my own XAUUSD M5 settings, it’s running very smoothly and generating consistent profit. Big thanks to the developer!