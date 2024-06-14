RangeMasterEA

RangeMasterFX combines trend analysis and technical indicators based on multiple timeframes.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

Analyze trends on three timeframes: daily (D1), 4-hour (H4), and 1-hour (H1).

RSI Filter:

Uses the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to identify overbought and oversold market conditions and filter entries.

Trailing Stop:

Apply trailing stops when positions move in your favor to maximize profits.

Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit:

Dynamic stop loss and take profit depending on market volatility based on the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.

Automatic Profit Take:

Set a target profit percentage and automatically close all positions when it is achieved.

Filter Features:

Check trend direction on multiple timeframes and use a filter based on trend direction. This only places buy orders in the case of an uptrend and only places sell orders in the case of a downtrend.

ATR FEATURE:

Use ATR (Average True Range) to set dynamic stop losses and take profits based on market volatility for better risk management.

Parameter flexibility:

MAGICMA:

Description: Magic number

Default: 3937

startTrade:

Description: Trade start time (hours)

Default: 0

endTrade:

Description: Trade end time (hours)

Default: 24

closeAllAtEndTrade:

Description: Whether to close all orders at the end of the trade

Default: true

maxOpenOrders:

Description: Maximum number of orders that can be opened at the same time

Default: 5

numberOfOrders:

Description: Number of limit orders that can be opened

Default: 10

lotSize:

Description: Lot size for each order

Default: 0.01

resetOrdersDaily:

Description: Whether to reset open orders every day

Default: true

stopLossPoints:

Description: Minimum stop loss value (points)

Default: 60

takeProfitPoints:

Description: Minimum take profit value (points)

Default: 60

stopLossMultiplier:

Description: Stop loss multiplier

Default: 3.0

takeProfitMultiplier:

Description: Take profit multiplier

Default: 1.0

targetPercentage:

Description: Target percentage for taking profit

Default: 8.0

trailingStopPoints:

Description: Trailing stop distance (points)

Default: 50

LONG_TERM_TIMEFRAME1:

Description: Timeframe 1 for long-term analysis (default is daily)

Default: PERIOD_D1

LONG_TERM_TIMEFRAME2:

Description: Timeframe 2 for long-term analysis (default is 4-hour)

Default: PERIOD_H4

LONG_TERM_TIMEFRAME3:

Description: Timeframe 3 for long-term analysis (default is 1-hour)

Default: PERIOD_H1

RSI_PERIOD:

Description: RSI period

Default: 14

RSI_OVERBOUGHT:

Description: RSI overbought level

Default: 70

RSI_OVERSOLD:

Description: RSI oversold level

Default: 30

ATR_PERIOD:

Description: ATR period

Default: 14

Buy/Sell logic:

TrendRangeMasterFX places buy and sell limit orders based on the following conditions.

Trend identification:

The EA analyzes trends on three time frames: daily, 4-hour, and 1-hour.

To identify trends, the crossover of the short-term moving average (10 period) and the long-term moving average (50 period) is used.

When the short-term moving average exceeds the long-term moving average, it is determined to be an uptrend. Conversely, when the short-term moving average falls below the long-term moving average, it is determined to be a downtrend.


Applying RSI filter:

When the RSI is below 30, it is determined to be oversold and a buy limit order is placed.

If the RSI is above 70, it is considered overbought and a sell limit order is placed.

Trading range calculation:

Calculate the highest and lowest prices based on the weekly chart and set the range as the trading range.

Place limit orders at evenly spaced prices within the trading range.


Place limit orders:

If a trading range is active, it calculates prices based on the number of limit orders set and places buy and sell limit orders.

If an uptrend is determined, the current price is lower than the limit price and the RSI is oversold, a buy limit order is placed.

If a downtrend is determined, the current price is higher than the limit price and the RSI is overbought, a sell limit order is placed.

Check executed orders and apply trailing stops:

If a limit order is executed, apply a trailing stop.

If the target profit percentage is reached, close all positions.

Outside trading hours:

If outside trading hours, close all orders and positions and perform a daily reset.

Best trading situations and safety features:

Situations where it is effective:


Trend markets:

TrendRangeMasterFX works effectively in markets with clear upward and downward trends. Trend analysis on multiple time frames.


Range markets:

Take advantage of small price fluctuations within the range by calculating the weekly trading range and placing limit orders within that range.


When it does not work and safety features:

Sudden market fluctuations:


When the market fluctuates rapidly due to sudden news or economic events, it becomes difficult to predict, so the performance of the EA may decrease.

Safety features: Designed to minimize losses with trailing stops and dynamic stop losses. In addition, by limiting trading hours, you can avoid periods of high volatility.

Low liquidity markets:

When the market liquidity is low, slippage and delays in order execution may occur.


Safety features: Risk is managed by closing all orders and positions outside trading hours and performing daily resets.

Excessive positions:

Having too many positions open at the same time increases risk.

Safety feature: Set a maximum number of open orders, and if that number is exceeded, new orders will be restricted.


Recommended currency pairs:

EUR/USD (Euro/US Dollar):

GBP/USD (Pound/US Dollar):

USD/JPY (US Dollar/Yen):

AUD/USD (Australian Dollar/US Dollar):


Recommended time frames:

Daily (D1):

4-hour (H4):

1-hour (H1):

Produits recommandés
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
MMMBollingerXRSI for Trend and Scalping
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMMBollingerXRSI EA strategy: The robot keeps checking RSI and Bollinger Bands all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If the currency pair's prices breaks the RSI upper line and also breaks the Bollinger Bands upper line, it sends a sell order. If the currency pair's price breaks the RSI lower line and also breaks the Bollinger Bands lower line, it sends a buy order. It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit; Like all MMM pro
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Le robot utilise la stratégie de négociation consistant à briser les lignes de l'indicateur des bandes de Bollinger. L'essence de cette stratégie réside dans l'analyse constante des lignes de l'indicateur et la recherche des points de rupture les plus efficaces pour ses lignes. Lorsque le prix franchit la ligne indicatrice dans l'une des directions, le robot ouvre une transaction dans cette direction et commence à la suivre.Mais le robot n'ouvre pas de transactions à chaque fois que les lignes
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
GRV Grid
Roman Gergert
Experts
GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
EZ Volchok
Ruslan Brezovskiy
4.33 (6)
Experts
EZ Volchok - un conseiller commercial en grille entièrement automatique qui entre en position lors d'un retournement de tendance. Il repose sur des indicateurs propriétaires basés sur les bandes de Bollinger et les moyennes mobiles. Si le prix se déplace dans la direction opposée à la direction du commerce, le système de trading est contrôlé par un réseau en grille. Avantages et caractéristiques Entièrement automatisé et ne nécessite aucune attention supplémentaire. Convient pour travailler avec
Mr Beast Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST HEDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created usi
Reverse Grid
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Reverse Grid is adopted from the dynamic grid trading system. The system has a mechanism for positioning, buying and selling according to trends. The system does not use a specific percentage to stop losses, but instead uses zone management methods to reduce the increase of drawdown. Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use only five-digit accounts Initial deposit: $ 1000   It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:5
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
Coldstream free
Alexander Nikolaev
4.5 (2)
Experts
This trading advisor works with strong movements of currency pairs. He can use different indicators for trading, calculate and draw trend lines according to the extremes of the price movement. It is a free, simplified version of ColdStream Expert Advisor, it has enough customizable parameters for optimization, but a little less than in the full version. Also, the maximum lot is limited to 0.1. Nevertheless, you can use almost any currency pairs and timeframes for trading. Do not forget to optimi
FREE
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
BiBoosterix est un puissant robot de trading pour MetaTrader 4 conçu pour le trading automatique sur les marchés financiers. Il combine un algorithme de gestion de capital adaptatif avec des stratégies avancées d'analyse de marché, ce qui en fait un outil idéal pour les débutants comme pour les traders professionnels. Principaux avantages Algorithme adaptatif : Gestion automatique des lots en fonction du solde du compte. Support multidevise : Possibilité de trader simultanément sur plusieurs pai
King Scalper USDCAD
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
King Scalper EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  USACAD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using King Scalper is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like King Scalper you can instantly start trading, a working system re
Advanced grid
Sergey Kruglov
4.6 (5)
Experts
Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
FREE
IMA Recover Loss
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IMA Recover Loss is the expert advisor based on moving average and some technical indicators. This concept uses statistical tools that help in price analysis. By creating a trend line to find trading signals. This expert advisor has developed and improved the moving average to work well with current data and reduce delays. Long and Short Trade Signals: The method for using the Multiple Moving Average indicator is to trade a basic moving average crossover system using all of the MAs. This system
Master Gold Scapler EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy: STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together. STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators:   Stochastic indicators and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends. STRATEGY_3: MACD Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators STRATEGY_4: WPR Indicator: Williams
AEC Scalper
Gennady Kuznetsov
Experts
AEC Scalper I bring to your attention the AEC Scalper trading Advisor. The adviser works from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT. For testing in the strategy tester, the trading time should be set from 23:00 to 1:00. The EA works well on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD  M5 Timeframe. Minimum deposit from $100 Trading is conducted on ECN accounts with a low spread.  Leverage from 1:100 Trading is conducted in a
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
TC Poseidon EA
Pablo Leonardo Spata
Experts
This is a trading robot to work on USDCHF - Timeframe H1 . It exploits a statistical advantage produced in the Swiss franc. All trades with SL and TP. Backtest now!   Special OFFER for this week Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!   Would you like to see how 100 dollars turn into more than 3 million dollars? Do you already have a robust strategy that works on USDCHF ? TC Poseidon EA is the god of the seas, water, storms, hurricanes, earthquakes, and horses. Use its power to
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Smart Grid FX
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Smart Grid FX – is counter-trend trade multicurrency EA for automated Forex trading. EA uses principle of Martingale. EA work algorithm: At cycle start the pair of opposite order opens with initial lots. Further grid of orders is being built with variable step and lot volume at the price movement direction. Wherein every time at the next order opening the all grid orders close level is being changed with regard to parameters of TakeProfit. The EA does not use such function as locking, trailing,
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Smart Trend and Range EA – Stable Non-Martingale Strategy Monitoring Account (Demo) Achieved 8.1× profit in 1.5 years , trading one position per signal , each trade with a stop loss . Smart Trend and Range EA is a fully automated trading system that intelligently switches between trend-following and range-trading logic to adapt to changing market conditions. It does not use any Martingale, Grid, or averaging methods — every trade is independent and single-entry , ensuring full control over ris
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
Fusion Fx e Gold
Mario Nisi
Experts
Fusion FX v3.8 – Consulente esperto intelligente per MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Multi-timeframe M15 / M30 / H4 – Sistema di punteggio intelligente, trailing, inversioni di tendenza e protezione del capitale Fusion FX v3.8 è un Expert Advisor (EA) professionale sviluppato per MetaTrader 4 , progettato per negoziare automaticamente XAUUSD e le principali coppie Forex. Utilizza una strategia di punteggio intelligente che combina pattern di candele, indicatori tecnici, analisi di tendenza, zone di suppo
Gold Crowd Density Flip mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Forex Trend Hunter MT4
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> BLACK FRIDAY: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hinter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the mark
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Experts
EA Black Dragon fonctionne sur l'indicateur Black Dragon. L'EA ouvre un trade par la couleur de l'indicateur, il est alors possible d'augmenter le réseau d'ordres ou de travailler avec un stop loss. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tous les paramètres peuvent être trouvés ici! Paramètres entrant
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
Plus de l'auteur
AlgoRex
Haruki Teranaka
5 (5)
Experts
AlgoRex EA est équipé d'un système d'analyse de marché exclusif avancé qui améliore considérablement la précision et l'efficacité du trading de devises. Adaptateur de volatilité exclusif AlgoRex L'adaptateur de volatilité exclusif d'AlgoRex utilise l'ATR (Average True Range) et le RSI (Relative Strength Index) pour analyser avec précision les fluctuations du marché en temps réel. Cette fonctionnalité innovante vous permet de réagir rapidement aux plus petites fluctuations du marché et de captur
FREE
NagaRecoil
Haruki Teranaka
5 (3)
Experts
"NagaRecoil" EA: A highly durable and resilient trading solution for long-term results The long-awaited EA "NagaRecoil" has finally been released! This EA utilizes two high-performance indicators, RSI and RFTL, to skillfully capture market trend fluctuations and determine the optimal entry point. RSI sensitively detects market overheating, and RFTL predicts future price movements. This combination provides signals for buying and selling. Furthermore, as its name suggests, "NagaRecoil" develops
FREE
VirtualDealer
Haruki Teranaka
4.5 (8)
Experts
"VirtualDealer" EA is a multitasking solution that uses advanced order management functions to automate and optimize FX trading. This latest version 3.1 implements a smart trading strategy that seamlessly switches between virtual and real orders while responding to market fluctuations. In particular, the appeal of this EA is its "virtual order management function." Using virtual orders, it simulates market trends in advance and finds entry points. Only if the market moves as planned, these virt
FREE
MinotaurGuardian
Haruki Teranaka
4.67 (3)
Experts
Introduisez le Minotaure Guardian dans votre trading pour devenir un gagnant dans le labyrinthe du marché. Cet Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués pour déterminer automatiquement le meilleur timing de transaction en fonction d'indicateurs tels que RSI et MFI. Nous proposons les meilleures stratégies de trading en répondant avec flexibilité aux diverses conditions du marché et en les optimisant constamment. Caractéristiques principales: Système d'auto-optimisation : détermine to
FREE
TrendChaser
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
"TrendChaser" is a trend-following automatic trading system for trending markets. It uses a unique algorithm to quickly detect the occurrence of trends and respond according to market conditions. It is designed exclusively for GOLD/USD, and is particularly effective in markets with clear trends. Its main feature is that it uses entry judgment logic based on ADX (Average Directional Index) and DI (Directional Indicators). This allows it to analyze the strength and direction of trends in real tim
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
ReverseGear
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
Quant aux fonctions de trading avancées de « ReverseGear EA », les fonctions « Step Up » et « Step Down » se démarquent particulièrement. Ces fonctionnalités passent automatiquement des ordres supplémentaires en réponse aux tendances des prix du marché et constituent des outils puissants permettant aux traders de tirer de manière proactive des bénéfices des fluctuations du marché. Fonction d'intensification Cette fonctionnalité exécute automatiquement des ordres d'achat supplémentaires à mesur
FREE
GriffonArgos
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor utilizes the Stochastic Oscillator and Awesome Oscillator (AO) to capture market movements and generate trading signals. Key Features: Highly accurate analysis even in complex market conditions. Dynamic Risk Management: Lot or risk-based money management options automatically adjust risk for each trade. Flexible Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop settings to protect profits and minimize losses. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports analysis on multiple timeframes to accommodat
FREE
ChronoTrigger
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
"ChronoTrigger EA" est un conseiller expert qui combine des stratégies de trading détaillées et des fonctions automatisées de gestion des risques. Cette EA utilise l'indicateur RSI pour déterminer le moment des marchés surachetés et survendus et calcule les points optimaux d'entrée et de sortie, permettant aux investisseurs de réaliser des bénéfices stables sans être affectés par les fluctuations du marché. Nous fournissons un soutien solide pour l'obtention. Les utilisateurs peuvent définir l
FREE
Xray
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
Among the advanced trading features of the ReverseGear EA, the Step Up and Step Down features stand out in particular. These features automatically place additional orders in response to market price movements, actively responding to market fluctuations. Step Up feature This feature automatically executes additional buy orders as the price rises. It gradually increases your position, especially when the trend is sustained. For example, a new buy order is triggered every time a set point is cr
XquantEA
Haruki Teranaka
5 (1)
Experts
High-frequency trend-following stable logic Xquant EA is a trend-following specialized for high-frequency trading, and reduces unrealized losses by quickly settling positions while holding them. Trend-following logic: Optimizes buy and sell positions according to market trends. Xquant EA employs an algorithm based on past price fluctuations. Spread filter: If the spread exceeds a certain range, it suppresses new orders and reduces trading costs. High-frequency trading: Take advantage of many tr
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis