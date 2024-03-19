Gold pips EA

Super helper Aleksei Moshkin 5 (1) Utilità

The expert utility is designed to automate the trading of most arrow indicators. You do not need to wait for the indicator signal in order to open an order manually, the utility will handle it for you. When a signal arrow to buy or sell appears on the chart, the EA opens an order itself. To connect the indicator, you need to add the signal arrow buffer number to the EA settings. Settings. INDICATOR SIGNAL SETTINGS Name of the indicator - the name of the indicator Subwindow number - subwindo