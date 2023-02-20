KiniTrade

K-Bot is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.

K-bot is based on KiniTrade MT4  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. 

The basic strategy starts with Market order in trend following, but you can change it, in others strategies counter trend. 

Parameters :

K-Bot adv Settings

  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.

Money Management Settings

  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

Indicators Settings

  • Enable Dark Absolute Trend: if true, enable the indicator
  • Dark Absolute Trend Strategies: Select the strategy to follow
  • Moment of the Signal: Decide whether the signal will be executed on the current bar or on the close of the previous bar
  • Dark Absolute Trend Period: Periods of Kini Trend Indicator
  • Dark Absolute Trend Timeframe: Timeframe of Kini Trend Indicator

Trading Hour

  • Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
  • Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
  • Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
  • Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
  • Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes
  • Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.

    Trading Directions

    • Allow Buy: if true, Ea can trade with buy orders.
    • Allow Sell: if true, Ea can trade with sell orders.
    • Allow Buy and Sell at the same time: Allow buy and sell orders at the same time
    • Allow Order From Others Charts, At Same Time: if true, allow orders from others charts (If the EA then is positioned on other pairs, for example)
    Trading Settings
    • Max Buy Orders: Max Number of buy orders at the same time
    • Max Sell Orders: Max Number of sell orders at the same time
    • One Trade Bar: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar.

    For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.







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    Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
    Dragons Risk Shield
    Ivan Simonika
    Experts
    RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
    Dynamic Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
    Double Blow Scalp
    Kirill Borovskii
    Experts
    Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
    TopBottomEA
    lizhi fu
    4.55 (42)
    Experts
    TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
    Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    2.33 (3)
    Experts
    AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
    SFire Gold EA
    Jacques Scholtz Fourie
    Experts
    This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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