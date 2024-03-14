Miliarto Ultimate

an EA that use 3 Moving Average or Bollinger Bands indicators. You can choose one and setup the indicator selected as you wish.

Moving averages and Bollinger bands is one of powerful indicator.

The recommendation to uses the main trend to enter the market, H1 or H4 timeframe for identifying the trend. and you can uses a short timeframe to enter the market and setup how the EA allowed trade direction (Buy only, Sell only, or both) within short time frame.

The EA have :

- Take Profit and Stop Loss in Money

- Martingale setup. If do not want to use martingale then set multiplier value: 1.0

- If Martingale enabled: Select martingale logic by pips or next candle, distance martingale by order opened, Maximum martingale order

- two methods for enter the market (using Moving average or Double Bollinger

- Dynamic Setup of Moving Average (period, method, price)

- Double Bollinger band setup to select scanning the Timeframe to be use.

- Time filter

---------------------------------------------------------

By Default setting, the Recommendation:

- Timeframe: H1 (working for all time frames, but re-calculate and test your target TP/SL in order avoid bad DD)

- Pair: XAUUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, BTCUSD, ETHUSD (work for any pair, but please learn about pair character).

- Market Session: Asia - London (till 1 hour before NY session open). not recommended to run 24/7 , please learn about market session character for each pair.

- News event(high impact): please stop and clear all DD at least 30 minutes before news with high impact. re-start the EA after 1 candle (1H) closed after news.



---------------------------------------------------------

Setup For BTCUSD ($10,000) setting:

- Lot: 0.02

- TP in Money: 10

- SL in Money: 5

- Minimum Grid: 11000

- Multiplier Martingale: 1.3

---------------------------------------------------------





--> Plan the Trade and Trade the Plan. If market reacts differently, Make a new plan and trade the new plan.

--> Past performance does not guarantee the same results in the future, because the market is volatile all the time.

--> Don"t be greedy,...The riskiest thing you can get is do greedy.





Good Luck.



