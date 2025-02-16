Rise Band

Rise Band – Advanced Trading System Using RSI & Bands


Product Description:

Rise Band is a powerful and intelligent trading system that combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Bands (such as Bollinger Bands) to optimize market entries and exits. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, Rise Band adapts to market conditions, capturing trends and reversals with high accuracy.


Key Features:


✅ RSI-Based Entry & Exit – Identifies overbought and oversold levels to execute smart trades.

✅ Band Strategy – Uses dynamic bands to detect price volatility and potential breakouts.

✅ Trend-Following & Reversal Detection – Ensures optimal trade execution based on market momentum.

✅ Customizable Settings – Allows traders to adjust parameters for better strategy alignment.

✅ Automated Execution – Trades seamlessly based on pre-set conditions without manual intervention.


Rise Band is ideal for traders looking to maximize profit potential while managing risks efficiently. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool will enhance your decision-making and provide consistent trading performance.


Start trading smarter with Rise Band today!

Recommended products
Miliarto Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
an EA that use 3 Moving Average or Bollinger Bands indicators. You can choose one and setup the indicator selected as you wish.  Moving averages and Bollinger bands is one of powerful indicator. The recommendation to uses the main trend to enter the market, H1 or H4 timeframe for identifying the trend. and you can uses a short timeframe to enter the market and setup how the EA allowed trade direction  (Buy only, Sell only, or both) within short time frame. The EA have : - Take Profit and Stop Lo
Monarchs Trade Machine MT4
Boris Sklyaruk
Experts
Fully automatic multicurrency trading machine MT4/5 The advisor's strategy is based on trading volumes and statistics of the movement of trading instruments, the author's trading method, which shows excellent results over the past 7 years Multicurrency testing since 2016 with 99.9% real ticks, testing was carried out on the MT5 platform, with all traded currency pairs at the same time. The Expert Advisor has three trading strategies with a smart dynamic lot, which depends on the load on the dep
Ai Major EA MT4
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126049 A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has
Ai Captain EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125970 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Harmonic EA
Farhad Kia
Experts
This robot is multi pair and multi timeframe.  It monitors several instruments on different timeframes to find Shark and Bat harmonic patterns . You can use this Robot as a fully automated trading system. Or you can use it as a trigger for your entry points with your own trading systems. Entry point, Stop loss and take profit are well defined based on Harmonic pattern! Entry points  are indicated by golden lines. Stop loss is indicated by red line and finally we have 6 take profit points which a
GoldSSS
Ilia Serov
Experts
The robot was designed to work with gold on a 15-minute timeframe. It is easily optimized to work on all spot market instruments. But since gold has a large intraday trading range, it is optimal to use a robot to work with gold. It can be optimized for any timeframe. To work with currency pairs on accounts with 5 decimal places, the trailing stop and step must be multiplied by 10. Trailing stop allows you to take almost the entire price momentum.
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.91 (186)
Experts
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
Smooth Lift MT4
Aleksandr Khmelevskii
Experts
Seven copies left at $99 USD. Next price is 149 USD Smooth Lift is an indicator-based trading system that includes 7 indicators, including trend indicators, volume indicators and indicators of possible price movement strength. They are used to confirm the analysis of the main Smooth Lift trading system. The trading is performed on 24/5. The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best trading performance is on it. Recommendations: - H1 USDC
SentimentEA
Sergii Onyshchenko
Experts
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
Marko
Anastasiia Bulatova
Experts
Стратегия CCI: Концепция CCI — это неограниченный осциллятор с показателем 100+, который обычно считается перекупленным, а любое значение 100 — указывает на перепроданность. Для этой стратегии мы будем использовать эти уровни в качестве триггерных точек и изменить интерпретацию CCI. Мы будем покупать валютную пару, если она достигает нового максимума выше 100, и продавать, если она делает новый минимум ниже 100. В этой стратегии мы ищем новые пики или всплески, которые могут привести валютную па
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Super Gold
Premkumar Gunapati Munirathnam
Experts
Hi, I found Gold a very rare strategy is on the market works with multiple cross overs  to sustain in volatile market  and has a option to choose maximum  number of orders  to place in live market with respect to the investment . Recommended investment shall be 500 $ which is enough to place maximum  4 to 8  orders which will place if meet the criteria.  if your investment is 100 or less better to  keep 1 No for max orders.   Before going to put in live once  you run with optimization  for wish
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Phoenix Rig EA MT4
Sof'ia Vlasova
5 (3)
Experts
Phoenix Rig EA: The Advanced Correlation Matrix Expert Advisor is a state-of-the-art trading tool that combines correlation matrices, Convolutional Neural Network (CNN), and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) to identify trading opportunities. Using cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, Phoenix Rig EA analyzes relationships between financial instruments, revealing hidden patterns and trends. By executing trades based on correlated and counter-trending assets, it maximizes risk-adjusted returns. T
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
ForexNoob
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
**ForexNoob EA – Automated Forex Trading for Beginners**   **ForexNoob EA** is a user-friendly, fully automated Forex trading system designed for beginners who want to trade the markets with minimal effort. Built with simplicity and safety in mind, this expert advisor (EA) handles trading decisions for you, allowing you to participate in the Forex market without needing prior experience.   ### **Key Features:**   - **Easy Setup** – Install in minutes on MetaTrader 4 or 5 (MT4/MT5) with no com
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Hourglass
Vladimir Khlystov
4 (1)
Experts
Logarithmic Network - cm-hourglass Expert Advisor The Expert Advisor places orders with a decreasing lot and step in the direction of the trend and with an increasing lot and step in the counter-trend direction. It sets Take Profit for every direction to avoid breakeven of the entire series. The farthest order in the direction of the trend is closed with a farthest counter-order so as to get the positive total, thus pulling the entire network to the price without letting it expand. Parameters Lo
Semantics
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA uses a combination of several different trading systems. The unique trading expert algorithm allows you to choose the direction of positions with the highest probability of their profitable closing. The risk control system allows profitable transactions to prevail over the total amount of loss. Advisor is ready for full independent work without the intervention of a trader. Recommended trading tools: TF 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURGBP. Settings: MaxRisk - Percentage of ris
Infinity Sniper
Said Nabouti
Experts
--- Infinity Sniper: The Ultimate Trend Master Introducing Infinity Sniper, the most powerful and reliable Expert Advisor I have ever developed. This EA takes your trading to the next level, combining pure price action with smart money management and innovative trade strategies. It’s designed for traders who want consistent profits and long-term growth, with a proven track record of success. Why Infinity Sniper is a Game-Changer Infinity Sniper doesn’t just follow the trend—it masters i
Series Control Automatics
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position. Currency pairs for trading: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZ
CyberCore EA MT4
Eduard Nagayev
Experts
Introducing CybeCore EA - a cutting-edge Forex trading advisor that utilizes an innovative strategy based on fully-transformers without decoders, operating on the foundation of the CyberVision EA advisor. What sets CybeCore EA apart from CyberVision EA is its ability to analyze data with unprecedented accuracy and speed, achieved through the application of advanced machine learning techniques. CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading
BreakBot
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
BreakBot: This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth. Key Features of the Expert Advisor ️ Smart Capital Management: Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses. Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both b
Bunny
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Experts
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Adaptive Trend Hunter
Andrii Holiev
5 (2)
Experts
Adaptive Trend Hunter is a professional fully automated Expert Advisor adapted for trading the most popular EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. It uses its own algorithms for recognizing stable trends, which are determined by proprietary trend indicators, that you will not find on sale. The Adaptive Trend Hunter Expert Advisor is an intelligently advanced automated trading tool. The Expert Advisor is notable for its self-renewing algorithm when trading conditions change. The Expert Advisor
Meta PX
Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
Experts
MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
Defender Deposit mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Профессиональная экспертная система Defender Deposit разработанная для анализа рынков   на основе  индикатора  Parabolic SAR. На "бычьем тренде" индикатор располагается ниже цен, на "медвежьем тренде" — выше. Если цена пересекает линии Parabolic SAR, то происходит разворот индикатора, а следующие его значения располагаются по другую сторону от цены. При этом "перевороте" индикатора точкой отсчета будет служить максимальная или минимальная цена за предыдущий период. Переворот индикатора — это сиг
Buyers of this product also purchase
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (89)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
HiJack
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
4.4 (5)
Experts
HiJack Expert Advisor – Advanced AI-Powered Trading  To prevent distribution of cracked versions in the market Live Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311903     ea new:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146447 The HiJack Expert Advisor has been used privately for years, and now, we have decided to make it available to the public so that everyone can benefit from its powerful capabilities HiJack utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze the trading behavior of major
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (167)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan + Quantum Bitcoin for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified sign
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (16)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (33)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    Buyers receive
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (63)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
3.56 (18)
Experts
The EA enters a position when the market starts moving around the New York session (higher volume). This way, the momentum is preserved by the volume and we can reach the Take Profit with high probability instantly. Signal   (292%, 10% DD):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274145   (will update the URL soon) It Enters on Momentum Around New York Session The EA detects the hidden impulse via FVGs on lower time frames. When the impulse is detected closely before or during the New York session, th
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.57 (30)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Scalping Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.09 (23)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the   M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is   XAUUSD .  This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the   scalping method   and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking fo
AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX MT4
Andrei Nazarets
4.29 (7)
Experts
AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX   MT4 is a straightforward and efficient Expert Advisor (EA) for gold trading on the Meta Trader 4 platform. Utilizing Neural Networks, this EA is designed for scalping in the gold market (XAU/USD). The main strategy of AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX focuses on identifying small price fluctuations and opening positions to capture profits within short time frames. The EA analyzes market conditions in real-time and automatically executes trades with predefined stop-loss and t
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️  Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an   additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to   claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical i
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (40)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Fully Automated EA based on Supply and Demand Principles. The first Supply and Demand EA that is offering Complete Automation . Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. You get a Super High Quality Algorithmic Trading Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and per
AlphaFlow EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
5 (1)
Experts
Alpha Flow EA: Elevate Your Trading to New Heights Introducing   Alpha Flow EA —a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   Alpha Flow EA   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. What Makes Alpha Flow EA Stand Out? Sophisticated Market Analysis Alp
Eternal Engine EA MT4
Wei Tu
Experts
Eternal Engine is an advanced EA that integrates multiple indicators with grid and Martingale strategies. Its core feature is precise entry point control, enabling it to perform exceptionally well even in complex market environments. Eternal Engine EA offers numerous trading opportunities, is not sensitive to spreads, and ensures accurate execution of every trade through strict entry point management. The strategy has been proven in live trading, providing over a year of low-drawdown real-time s
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and backtest for free, there are explanations in the README MANUAL. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mq
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.63 (16)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool t
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
FIFO Beater
Pejman Alanjari
Experts
This is a fully FIFO compliant EA that performs money management as well as risk management. It is ideal for American residents who deal with FIFO limitations and low 1:50 leverage. The EA entry point is fully customizable and traders can conveniently modify the inputs to serve their own risk apatite. Here is the signal I created to track the progress of this EA live: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1491511 Since it uses martingale strategy, a gradual delay strategy is defined in the EA that clo
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Experts
Important: Please use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. Real monitoring signals: Signal 1 Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big challenge for many traders. X trading robot is the answer to this cha
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL BLOG-1 Welcome to Gold Trend Scalping LAUNCH PROMO:  The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases (9/10) Final price: $1993.99 Details about params Gold Trend Scalping is the first EA I designed specifically for gold.  The EA uses a following trend trading strategy based on larger time frames.  It employs a super trend to detect the main trend of the larger time frame and then opens trades on smaller time frames.  The EA always uses a fixed stop loss for each trade, set
More from author
Contra Trend Ea
Sahur Husen
Experts
CONTRA TREND EA – RSI & Trend-Based Expert Advisor Description: CONTRA TREND EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market reversals by leveraging Relative Strength Index (RSI) and trend analysis. This EA identifies overbought and oversold conditions to execute high-probability trades, ensuring optimal entry points in trending markets. Key Features: RSI-Based Entry: Detects extreme RSI levels to enter counter-trend positions. Trend Confirmation: Uses trend indicators t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review