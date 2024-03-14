Auto BE break even EA
- Utilità
- Calvin Andile Mahlangu
- Versione: 1.0
AUTO BE Utility – By KALIFX
Secure Profits. Reduce Risk. Trade Smarter.
The AUTO BE is a lightweight, efficient tool for MetaTrader 4 that automatically moves the stop-loss level to breakeven once the market price reaches a specified profit target. This ensures you protect your trades from reversals while still giving them room to run.
Key Features
-
Automatic Breakeven – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven at a user-defined profit point, locking in gains while reducing risk.
-
Automatic SL & TP Placement – Automatically sets stop-loss and take-profit for every trade based on your settings.
-
Customizable Trigger Point – Choose the percentage of your TP level at which breakeven activates.
-
Offset Option – Add a pip offset beyond breakeven for extra buffer.
-
User-Friendly – Simple settings, quick setup, and minimal chart clutter.
Input Parameters
-
Use Automatic SL & TP – true to enable automatic placement of stop-loss and take-profit.
-
Use Breakeven – true to activate the breakeven function.
-
BE % of Take-Profit – The percentage of your TP at which the stop-loss moves to breakeven.
-
BE Offset (Pips) – The number of pips beyond the entry price for the breakeven stop-loss.
How to Use
-
Open the chart for the symbol you want to manage.
-
Attach the AUTO BE EA to that chart.
-
Adjust input parameters to your preferences.
-
The EA will manage only trades for the selected chart symbol.
💡 Tip: Test on a demo account first to fine-tune your settings before going live.
📌 For questions or support, please send me a direct message here on MQL5.
Why Traders Choose AUTO BE
✅ Easy to use – set it and forget it.
✅ Reduces emotional decision-making.
✅ Works with any symbol or timeframe.
✅ Helps secure profits without constant chart monitoring.
⚙ Recommended For
-
Swing traders who want automatic risk management.
-
Scalpers needing quick breakeven execution.
-
Day traders seeking a simple safety net.
Version: Latest release
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Author: KALIFX
хороший инструмент