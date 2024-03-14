Auto BE break even EA

AUTO BE Utility – By KALIFX

Secure Profits. Reduce Risk. Trade Smarter.

The AUTO BE is a lightweight, efficient tool for MetaTrader 4 that automatically moves the stop-loss level to breakeven once the market price reaches a specified profit target. This ensures you protect your trades from reversals while still giving them room to run.

Key Features

Automatic Breakeven – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven at a user-defined profit point, locking in gains while reducing risk.

Automatic SL & TP Placement – Automatically sets stop-loss and take-profit for every trade based on your settings.

Customizable Trigger Point – Choose the percentage of your TP level at which breakeven activates.

Offset Option – Add a pip offset beyond breakeven for extra buffer.

User-Friendly – Simple settings, quick setup, and minimal chart clutter.

Input Parameters

Use Automatic SL & TP – true to enable automatic placement of stop-loss and take-profit. Use Breakeven – true to activate the breakeven function. BE % of Take-Profit – The percentage of your TP at which the stop-loss moves to breakeven. BE Offset (Pips) – The number of pips beyond the entry price for the breakeven stop-loss.

How to Use

Open the chart for the symbol you want to manage. Attach the AUTO BE EA to that chart. Adjust input parameters to your preferences. The EA will manage only trades for the selected chart symbol.

💡 Tip: Test on a demo account first to fine-tune your settings before going live.

📌 For questions or support, please send me a direct message here on MQL5.

Why Traders Choose AUTO BE

✅ Easy to use – set it and forget it.

✅ Reduces emotional decision-making.

✅ Works with any symbol or timeframe.

✅ Helps secure profits without constant chart monitoring.

⚙ Recommended For

Swing traders who want automatic risk management.

Scalpers needing quick breakeven execution.

Day traders seeking a simple safety net.

Version: Latest release

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Author: KALIFX

IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!



