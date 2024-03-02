Lot Size Calculator Premium MT5

I started of as a complete novice in trading not understanding what a pip was, not understanding leverage or how to factor in risk to manage my trades. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and risk management. One thing I am not worried about though is getting the right volume to match the risk for each trade.

Not too long after I began trading, I learned how to code to make my trading more efficient...it was always a pain having to manually calculate the lotsize before sending trade orders and if I was trading on a very low timeframe, it was even worse. I am very sure you can relate to this hassle of time loss, not getting the volume right etc.

Making a script to automate this calculation was a time saver and helped me become a better trader. Now, calculating the optimal lotsize is an after thought. I simply put in my inputs into the script and voila, it spits out the optimal lotsize for my trade entry. it has served me very well and I am confident it will serve you well too. 

If you have any feedback for me about the script and how I can make it better, please don't hesitate to share. I will like to hear it!

DESCRIPTION OF SCRIPT

This script is a stand alone script to calculate the optimal lotsize at which you would want to send an order using either StopLoss Pips or StopLoss Price and your risk percent. 

The outcome is an alert box that will display the optimal lotsize.

Attached is a video explaining how the script works and showing it in action.


***** Click on the Buy Button and get your "LotSize Calculator today  *****


Happy Trading!



Video Lot Size Calculator Premium MT5
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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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