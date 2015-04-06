The Bollinger Residor

Introducing "The Bollinger Residor" It focuses on the strengths of the Bollinger Bands and RSI indicators and sends entry signals based on a pre-defined set of entry rules.

This EA has been rigorously tested and has been found to perform best on USDCAD and on the H1 timeframe. 

The optimal settings for the Bollinger Bands and RSI that produce the optimal results have been hard coded into the EA.

Lot Size:

The EA will calculate the optimal lotsize given an input risk percent. You can change the value of your risk per trade by varying the input "riskPerTrade" The current default is 2%. The backtests in the videos were all done at 2% per trade. 

Magic Number:

Even though the EA is recommended to be used on USDCAD, you can still trade the EA on other currencies by changing the "magicNB" input before you run the EA on other charts. The default is 1001. Before you run the code on another chart, change the magicNB to say 1002, 1003 and so on.

Performance of EA

Assuming an average yearly rate of return between 10% and 12%, the performance of this EA is very encouraging.

Back tests were done for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 (Jan 1st - May 10th). The narrative is as follows.

2020 (Covid) - The EA had a slight drawdown attributed to general global economics

2021 (A rebound) - The EA rebounded in 2021. A year of gradual recovery.

2022 - The EA had a very strong year of performance considerably above the average ROR.

2023 - The EA had another strong year of performance also above the average ROR.

2024 (Till May 10th captured) - The EA has continued its strong performance.


To see all backtests, click on the links below. 

All the backtests were done with the visual. You can the entire simulation of skip to the end to see the results. 

2020 - https://youtu.be/2ZfzDHPYokU

2021 - https://youtu.be/WxC9LKP-XaI

2022 - https://youtu.be/kZHVjLCDahA

2023 - https://youtu.be/Wnk-_3n1qw8

2024 (Till May 10th) - https://youtu.be/QO0lPfAp63A


Based on the trajectory of this EA's performance in the USDCAD market from 2020 till date, all things been equal, it has a high probability to continue its strong performance in returns. 

After purchasing the EA, you will have immediate access to it and can upload it to your MT4 trading platform.

If you need help setting it up, send me a message and I will put you through. 

There is very little effort on your side to get it up and running. Once it is set up you will just need to run the EA and let it work.


*****************************************************************************

Starting price is $100 which is a 250% discount of my intended price. This discount will be for the first 10 buyers after which the price will go up to $350.

Buy now to take advantage of this HUGE discount. 

BONUS: First 10 people to buy get a free lotsize calculator. After purchase send me a private message and I will send it to you.

Click the BUY button and get your Bollinger Residor today!.

*******************************************************************************

Disclaimer: Performance in the past is not a guarantee of future performance but based on past performance, there is a high likelihood of continued performance. Take this into consideration before purchasing the EA.






Video The Bollinger Residor
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Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
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Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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