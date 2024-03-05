Greedy Golden MT4
- Experts
- Mihails Babuskins
- Version: 1.90
- Mise à jour: 12 septembre 2025
- Activations: 5
- Recommended: it's better to use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts.
- SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:
- Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file
- See the real monitoring signal in my profile.
- Use only on gold and on the BUY direction.
Recommendations
|Trading pairs
|
XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M5,M15,M30(M15 is the best)
|Minimum deposit
|$500
|Leverage
|Minimum 1:20
|Brokers
|Every Brokers, Lowest swap or swap-free accounts
|Account Currency
|USD,EUR
Explanation of algorithm
The robot defines 2 types of positions; Fixed positions and temporary positions. Fixed positions are for getting maximum profit from super trends and position positions are for getting profit from small price fluctuations.
Opening positions by detecting divergence and closing them by specific profit margin or trailing stop loss.
Some recommendations for better performance
- Use in accounts with less spreads and commission
- EA has a time filter, can be used when market has fluctuations and in news time.
Do not change or modify positions manually; Trust the EA, it is a profitable expert, let it make profit for you.
First, I observed Greedful Gold for 3 months, then used live trading for half a month. So far, I've had three very satisfying trades. More importantly, it's extremely safe and reasonable – it allows you to sleep soundly instead of being nervous! It's easy to use, and the author also provides help. Keep up the good work, Mr. Mihails Babuskins!