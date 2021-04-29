Martingale Trader
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 29 April 2021
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor is based on Martingale as the name suggest. Tested in EURUSD H1 and H4 using default settings.
- InpMagicNumber - magic number to use for open orders, if -1, the all open orders for that specific instrument will be processed by this EA
- InpSellEnable - to enable opening of sell order
- InpBuyEnable - to enable opening of buy order
- InpLotExp - lots multiplier for averaging down an open orders
- InpLots - initial lots, this will be based on InpDollarPerLots
- InpMaxLots - if specified, it will limit the maximum lots under InpLotExp, which is also based on InpDollarPerLots
- InpTakeProfit - take profits in points
- InpPipStep - minimum distance for opening an averaging down an open orders
- InpMaxTrades - maximum number of averaging down an open orders
- InpMinTimeTradeStep - minimum time distance between orders when averaging down
- InpDollarPerLots - increased the lots by 0.01 per InpDollarPerLots gain based on the initial balance and current balance
- InpPercentBuffer - additional buffer based on InpDollarPerLots
- InpSpread - maximum spread allowed before opening an orders. If -1, no checking
Note:
- Lower TakeProfit and PipStep -> High Risk -> High Rewards like TP=60, PipStep=250
- Higher TakeProfit and PipStep -> Low Risk -> Low Rewards like TP=500, PipStep=1000
Check out also the TrendTrader.