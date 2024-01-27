Copy MT4 simply
- Yardımcı programlar
- VLADIMIR SHEVCHENKO
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 19 Şubat 2024
A free program for copying orders between terminals on the same computer.
Any orders are copied in any direction, between any accounts.
The principle of operation:
- On the terminal from which you want to copy, the "Server" parameter is set.
- On the terminal or terminals where the copied positions need to be opened, the "Client" parameter is set. It is also necessary to enter the account number of the "Server" terminal on the client.
In the future, it is planned to increase the functionality of the program.
Dear Vladimir, first to all, thanks for this good product, it promise good performance. I have a couple of comments; 1. Is it possible the Lot of the client could calculate automatic according to the balance of the cliente account? 2. While, I was testing it, the server close automatic some positions opened of the client account, it can be fixed? . Thanks in advance.