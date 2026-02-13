ORB Revolution - Inputs Explained

Introduction

ORB Revolution EA is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that automates the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy — a proven approach for capturing market momentum after the initial range of the trading session.

Engineered for both breakout and reversal trading, ORB Revolution delivers a complete professional framework with advanced capabilities, including:

Multi-layered filters : volatility, trend, time, day, and news awareness

: volatility, trend, time, day, and news awareness Dynamic risk management : drawdown limiter, partial take profits, trailing stop, and breakeven logic

: drawdown limiter, partial take profits, trailing stop, and breakeven logic Trade obfuscation : optional execution randomization and hidden (virtual) trade levels

: optional execution randomization and hidden (virtual) trade levels Real-time performance panel: live status, filter outcomes, and strategy tracking on-chart

ORB Revolution is built for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and transparency in automated execution.

ORB Revolution EA — Inputs Guide

This section explains every input in ORB Revolution in plain language, with practical notes on how each setting affects execution. The EA is designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automation. Many parameters use RSM (Range Size Multiples), which means values scale automatically with the session’s opening range.

Important Notes RSM (Range Size Multiples) = a multiplier of the calculated opening range size. Example: if the range is 100 points, 0.5 RSM = 50 points.

= a multiplier of the calculated opening range size. Example: if the range is 100 points, = 50 points. Use different Magic Numbers for different EA instances to avoid trade-management conflicts.

for different EA instances to avoid trade-management conflicts. If you enable News Filter , ensure the news URL is whitelisted in MT5 (WebRequest allowed URLs).

, ensure the news URL is (WebRequest allowed URLs). When using Obfuscation (virtual TP/SL) , your broker will not “see” the real TP/SL. Make sure your VPS/terminal is stable.

, your broker will not “see” the real TP/SL. Make sure your VPS/terminal is stable. For prop-firm style trading, combine: Drawdown Limiter + News Filter + Day/Time Filters.

General EA Settings

Magic Number : Unique identifier for the EA’s trades. Use a different number for each EA instance to avoid trade conflicts.

: Unique identifier for the EA’s trades. Use a different number for each EA instance to avoid trade conflicts. Enable Debug Logs : If enabled, the EA prints detailed logs in the Experts tab (useful for troubleshooting and validating decision logic).

: If enabled, the EA prints detailed logs in the tab (useful for troubleshooting and validating decision logic). Strategy Name: A new concept introduced by ORB Revolution to identify, track, and analyze trading strategies beyond the traditional Magic Number.

Why this matters Traditionally, Expert Advisors rely solely on a Magic Number to differentiate trades. While technically effective, this approach has a major practical limitation: traders rarely remember which Magic Number belongs to which strategy. Over time—especially when running multiple EAs, presets, or optimizations—tracking the performance of a specific strategy becomes confusing and error-prone. To solve this, ORB Revolution introduces the concept of a human-readable Strategy Name. Instead of remembering whether your strategy was assigned Magic Number 1021 or 2045 , you simply name it something meaningful—such as “NASDAQ ORB”, “London ORB Conservative”, or “US Open Reversal”. By using the same Strategy Name consistently: The EA can automatically retrieve historical trades linked to that strategy

linked to that strategy Performance metrics are aggregated and displayed in the panel

You gain clear long-term visibility over a strategy’s behavior and results

over a strategy’s behavior and results Strategy tracking remains intact even if the Magic Number changes You may forget whether a strategy used Magic Number 1 , 17 , or 4096 — but you will never forget that you named it “NASDAQ ORB”. In short, Strategy Name transforms the EA from a trade executor into a strategy-aware system, making analysis, optimization, and long-term tracking significantly clearer and more intuitive.

Range Time Settings

The EA builds an Opening Range between the start and end time. The highest high and lowest low in that window define the range, and the EA uses it to compute breakout/reversal levels and risk distances.

Range Start Hour / Minute : Time when the EA starts calculating the opening range (e.g., 10:30 ).

: Time when the EA starts calculating the opening range (e.g., ). Range End Hour / Minute : Time when the range calculation ends. The high/low between start and end define the range.

: Time when the range calculation ends. The high/low between start and end define the range. Range Close Hour / Minute : Time when all trades are closed and the range is reset for the next session.

: Time when all trades are closed and the range is reset for the next session. Draw Range : If enabled, the EA draws the calculated range on the chart for visual reference.

: If enabled, the EA draws the calculated range on the chart for visual reference. Range Color : The color used for the range box/lines on the chart.

: The color used for the range box/lines on the chart. Shift from Range Extremum (points) : Adds a buffer (in points) to breakout levels. Higher values = fewer triggers (less sensitive). Lower values = more triggers (more sensitive).

: Adds a buffer (in points) to breakout levels. Higher values = fewer triggers (less sensitive). Lower values = more triggers (more sensitive). Trade on Candle Close (false = Immediate) : If enabled, entries trigger only after a candle closes beyond the range. If disabled, entries can trigger immediately on breakout.

: If enabled, entries trigger only after a candle closes beyond the range. If disabled, entries can trigger immediately on breakout. Confirmation Candle Timeframe : Timeframe used for the confirmation candle (e.g., M5, M15). Relevant when trading on candle close.

: Timeframe used for the confirmation candle (e.g., M5, M15). Relevant when trading on candle close. Close trades at Range Close Time : If enabled, all open trades are closed at the session close time (hard session cut-off).

: If enabled, all open trades are closed at the session close time (hard session cut-off). Deactivate Reversal : If enabled, reversal trades are disabled for the session.

: If enabled, reversal trades are disabled for the session. Deactivate Reversal when Breakout closes in profit : If enabled, reversal is not allowed if the breakout trade ended profitably (prevents “flip” after a successful move).

: If enabled, reversal is not allowed if the breakout trade ended profitably (prevents “flip” after a successful move). ATR Period (for volatility filters) : ATR period used by volatility filters to measure market movement intensity.

: ATR period used by volatility filters to measure market movement intensity. Allow Buy / Sell Trades: Enable or disable buy/sell directions independently.

Panel Settings

Show Information Panel: If enabled, displays a real-time panel on the chart (status, filters, trades, and performance context).

Breakout Trade Settings (BO)

Breakout logic trades the range expansion beyond the opening range boundary. BO parameters affect sizing, entry eligibility, and how the position is managed.

Position Sizing

BO: Volume Type : How lot size is determined (fixed lot, % risk, fixed money risk, etc.).

: How lot size is determined (fixed lot, % risk, fixed money risk, etc.). BO: Volume / Risk / Money Value: The numeric value used for the selected sizing method (e.g., 0.01 lots, 1% risk, $100 risk).

Stops & Targets (RSM-based)

BO: Stop Loss in RSM : Stop loss distance as a multiple of the range size (e.g., 0.5 = SL is half the range away from entry).

: Stop loss distance as a multiple of the range size (e.g., 0.5 = SL is half the range away from entry). BO: Take Profit in RSM (0 = No TP): Take profit distance as a multiple of the range size. Use 0 to disable fixed TP.

Time Filter (Optional Gate)

BO: Use Time Filter : Restrict breakout entries to a specific time window.

: Restrict breakout entries to a specific time window. BO: Not Before Hour / Minute : Earliest time breakout entries are allowed.

: Earliest time breakout entries are allowed. BO: Not After Hour / Minute: Latest time breakout entries are allowed.

Volatility Filter

BO: Use Volatility Filter : Trade only if volatility conditions are met.

: Trade only if volatility conditions are met. BO: Volatility Action : Defines whether to trade when volatility is above, below, or within a target range.

: Defines whether to trade when volatility is above, below, or within a target range. BO: Volatility Condition : The exact rule applied (e.g., Range > max, Range < min, min < Range < max).

: The exact rule applied (e.g., Range > max, Range < min, min < Range < max). BO: Min / Max Range %: Minimum and maximum allowed range size as a % of the reference (commonly ATR-based).

Trend Filter (Bollinger-based)

BO: Use Trend Filter : Trade only if the trend filter passes.

: Trade only if the trend filter passes. BO: Timeframe : Timeframe used for Bollinger trend reading.

: Timeframe used for Bollinger trend reading. BO: Period : Bollinger period.

: Bollinger period. BO: Deviation 1 / 2: Deviation settings used by the EA’s internal trend logic.

Breakeven

BO: Use Breakeven : If enabled, the EA moves SL to breakeven once profit reaches the trigger threshold.

: If enabled, the EA moves SL to breakeven once profit reaches the trigger threshold. BO: BE Trigger in RSM : Profit distance (in RSM) required to trigger breakeven.

: Profit distance (in RSM) required to trigger breakeven. BO: BE Buffer in Points: Extra points added beyond breakeven for safety (helps prevent stop-outs on spread/reticks).

Trailing Stop

BO: Use Trailing Stop : Enables trailing stop management.

: Enables trailing stop management. BO: Trail Trigger in RSM : Profit distance required to start trailing.

: Profit distance required to start trailing. BO: Trail Step Mode : Trailing method: by range size step (SD) or by candle high/low.

: Trailing method: by range size step (SD) or by candle high/low. BO: Trail Step in RSM : Trailing step size (when using SD/range mode).

: Trailing step size (when using SD/range mode). BO: Candle Lookback : Number of candles used for trailing (candle mode).

: Number of candles used for trailing (candle mode). BO: Candle Timeframe : Timeframe used for trailing (candle mode).

: Timeframe used for trailing (candle mode). BO: Trail only when SL in profit: If enabled, trailing starts only after the SL is already in profit.

Partial Take Profit

BO: Use Partial Take Profit : Enables partial position closes at pre-defined levels.

: Enables partial position closes at pre-defined levels. BO: TP1 Enabled / Trigger / Close % : Enable TP1, set trigger (RSM), and define the percentage to close.

: Enable TP1, set trigger (RSM), and define the percentage to close. BO: TP2 Enabled / Trigger / Close %: Enable TP2, set trigger (RSM), and define the percentage to close.

Practical Tip (Breakout) If you want fewer trades and cleaner conditions, use Trade on Candle Close + a stricter Volatility Filter. If you want more responsive entries, use immediate mode but consider adding a larger Shift from Range Extremum.

Reversal Trade Settings (RE)

Reversal logic attempts to trade a rejection/rotation after an extension beyond the range. RE parameters mirror BO, but apply to reversal entries and management.

Position Sizing

RE: Volume Type : Lot size calculation method for reversal trades.

: Lot size calculation method for reversal trades. RE: Volume / Risk / Money Value: Numeric value for the selected sizing method.

Stops & Targets (RSM-based)

RE: Stop Loss in RSM : Stop loss distance as a multiple of the range size.

: Stop loss distance as a multiple of the range size. RE: Take Profit in RSM (0 = No TP): Take profit distance as a multiple of the range size.

Time Filter (Optional Gate)

RE: Use Time Filter : Restrict reversal entries to a specific time window.

: Restrict reversal entries to a specific time window. RE: Not Before Hour / Minute : Earliest time reversals are allowed.

: Earliest time reversals are allowed. RE: Not After Hour / Minute: Latest time reversals are allowed.

Volatility & Trend Filters

RE: Use Volatility Filter : Enable volatility filtering for reversal trades.

: Enable volatility filtering for reversal trades. RE: Min / Max Range % : Range size thresholds for reversals.

: Range size thresholds for reversals. RE: Use Trend Filter : Enable trend filtering for reversals.

: Enable trend filtering for reversals. RE: Bollinger Bands Settings: Timeframe/Period/Deviation values used by the trend filter.

Breakeven / Trailing / Partial TP

RE: Use Breakeven : Moves SL to breakeven after a defined gain.

: Moves SL to breakeven after a defined gain. RE: Use Trailing Stop : Enables trailing stop logic.

: Enables trailing stop logic. RE: Use Partial Take Profit: Enables partial closes (same logic as BO, applied to reversal positions).

Practical Tip (Reversal) If you trade both BO and RE, consider enabling Deactivate Reversal when Breakout closes in profit to reduce overtrading and prevent “flip-flopping” behavior.

News Filter Settings

The news filter blocks trading around economic events. It can also take pre-news actions to reduce exposure.

Investing.com URL : Economic news source (must be whitelisted in MT5 WebRequest allowed URLs).

: Economic news source (must be whitelisted in MT5 WebRequest allowed URLs). Avoid News : If enabled, blocks trading during news events.

: If enabled, blocks trading during news events. Currencies : Comma-separated list of currencies to monitor (e.g., USD, EUR).

: Comma-separated list of currencies to monitor (e.g., USD, EUR). Keywords : Comma-separated list of event keywords (e.g., CPI, FOMC).

: Comma-separated list of event keywords (e.g., CPI, FOMC). Don’t trade on Holidays : If enabled, blocks trading on detected holidays.

: If enabled, blocks trading on detected holidays. Don’t trade all day on High Impact News : If enabled, disables trading for the entire day if high-impact news is detected.

: If enabled, disables trading for the entire day if high-impact news is detected. Use Window Restriction on High Impact News : Restricts trading to a pre/post window around high-impact news.

: Restricts trading to a pre/post window around high-impact news. Stop trading before / after news in minutes : Minutes before/after the event where trading is blocked.

: Minutes before/after the event where trading is blocked. Take action before news : If enabled, the EA takes a pre-news action (close trades, set BE, etc.).

: If enabled, the EA takes a pre-news action (close trades, set BE, etc.). Action before X minutes : How long before news the action is executed.

: How long before news the action is executed. Action on Open Trades: What to do with open trades (close all, close winners, set BE, etc.).

Days Filter Settings

Use Day Control : Enable/disable day-based trading rules.

: Enable/disable day-based trading rules. Trade Monday–Sunday?: Choose which weekdays the EA is allowed to trade.

Obfuscation Settings (Optional)

Obfuscation is an advanced option that can randomize execution and hide levels. Use carefully and only if you understand the operational implications.

Enable Trade Obfuscation : If enabled, hides trade details and randomizes execution.

: If enabled, hides trade details and randomizes execution. Min / Max Price Offset (points) : Randomizes entry/exit prices within this points range.

: Randomizes entry/exit prices within this points range. Min / Max Time Delay (ms) : Randomizes order execution timing.

: Randomizes order execution timing. Hide TP/SL (use virtual levels): Conceals stop loss/take profit from the broker (EA manages them virtually).

Operational Note If you enable virtual TP/SL, keep the EA running continuously (VPS recommended). If the terminal is offline, virtual protection cannot be enforced.

Drawdown Limiter Settings (Optional)

The drawdown limiter is a safety layer designed for strict risk regimes (including prop-firm rules). When the daily loss threshold is hit, trading is blocked and optional actions may be executed.

Enable Drawdown Limiter : If enabled, blocks trading after a daily loss threshold is reached.

: If enabled, blocks trading after a daily loss threshold is reached. Daily loss calculation mode : Defines how daily loss is measured (from day start, from highest equity, etc.).

: Defines how daily loss is measured (from day start, from highest equity, etc.). Daily Loss (%) / Money Value : Maximum allowed daily loss before trading is blocked.

: Maximum allowed daily loss before trading is blocked. Include Floating P&L : If enabled, includes open trades in the loss calculation.

: If enabled, includes open trades in the loss calculation. Daily reset mode : Defines when the limiter resets (next day, specific time, etc.).

: Defines when the limiter resets (next day, specific time, etc.). Rollover Hour / Minute : Time used for daily reset.

: Time used for daily reset. Timezone Offset : Adjusts calculations to your local timezone.

: Adjusts calculations to your local timezone. Safety Buffer (%) : Early warning buffer when approaching the loss limit.

: Early warning buffer when approaching the loss limit. Action on breach : What happens when the limit is hit (close trades, disable EA, etc.).

: What happens when the limit is hit (close trades, disable EA, etc.). Pause until next day after breach : If enabled, blocks trading until the next day after a breach.

: If enabled, blocks trading until the next day after a breach. Magic filter (0 = all trades) : Apply the limiter to specific magic numbers only (0 applies to all).

: Apply the limiter to specific magic numbers only (0 applies to all). Enable Debug Logs: Logs drawdown limiter events for later review.