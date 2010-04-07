Close All With Just One Click MT4

Free until the end of the year.


Close All With Just One Click MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110006

Close orders with just one click, quickly and neatly.

Supported order types: Market order, limit order, stop order


Note: This software is very fast, there is no warning every time you press the button, please use caution when using, or use it proficiently in a demo account first, I am not responsible for any loss caused by the software being activated. misactivated


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Tran Van Luc
Indicators
FULL PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Multi-Timeframe Candle Overlay Pro lets you view higher-timeframe candles directly on your current chart with absolute accuracy. When trading lower timeframes like M1–M15, understanding what the H1–H4 candles are forming is a major advantage: you avoid counter-trend entries, read market context faster, and trade with more confidence. The indicator supports up to 2 higher timeframes, drawing full OHLC candles with precise positioning—no misalignment, no distortion. C
FREE
Show Trading History on Chart
Tran Van Luc
Utilities
Input Description The indicator provides flexible options to display trading history directly on the chart, including: Days to show Profit Displays only trades executed within the last X days from the current time. Font Size Allows selecting the font size used to display trade information on the chart. Show Volume Enables or disables the display of trade volume for each position. Show Currency Enables or disables the display of the currency unit for profit values. Color for Win Trade Sets t
FREE
MACD Custom Histogram
Tran Van Luc
Indicators
Free until ... The MACD Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 tool that helps traders analyze market trends and momentum. It shows three components in a separate window below the price chart: the MACD Line, Signal Line, and Histogram. What It Shows: MACD Line (Blue): Tracks the difference between a fast and slow moving average. Signal Line (Orange): A smoothed average of the MACD Line. Histogram (Bars): Shows the gap between MACD and Signal Lines with colors: Dark Green : Rising momentum above zero. Lig
FREE
Mother Bar Show
Tran Van Luc
Indicators
This indicator is designed to automatically identify and highlight Mother Bars and their corresponding Child Bars on a price chart using rectangles. A Mother Bar is defined as a significant candlestick that encompasses smaller candlesticks (Child Bars) within its range, commonly used in Price Action trading strategies. The indicator draws rectangles around the Mother Bar and the subsequent Child Bars, providing a clear visual representation for traders to spot potential patterns. Key features: A
FREE
FVG Show in Candle
Tran Van Luc
Indicators
CandleAvg Pro: Advanced MT5 Indicator for Smarter Trading Visualize dynamic moving averages directly overlaid on candlesticks with precision. Key Features: Customizable MA periods (SMA/EMA) for trend spotting. Color-coded signals: Green for bullish, red for bearish crossovers. Real-time alerts on breakouts and reversals. Compatible with all timeframes and pairs. Boost your edge – spot entries/exits faster. Only $49!
FREE
Show up to 4 trading sessions
Tran Van Luc
Indicators
Supports displaying up to 4 trading sessions with fully adjustable start and end times. Each session can be customized individually with unique colors and visual styles. Users can choose between drawing rectangles or filling areas, while the indicator clearly displays each session’s price range for better market insight. Free to use until the end of 2025. The paid version will be available starting from 2026.
FREE
Close All With Just One Click
Tran Van Luc
5 (1)
Utilities
Free until the end of the year. Customer support : https://t.me/MeToolTrading The free version will be published at the end of 2024. Close All With Just One Click MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110795 Close orders with just one click, quickly and neatly. Supported order types: Market order, limit order, stop order . Note: This software is very fast, there is no warning every time you press the button, please use caution when using, or use it proficiently in a demo account firs
Metool Trading
Tran Van Luc
Experts
Trading algorithm : Place virtual orders. After reaching a certain number of virtual orders, a real order will be placed. The total profit of the buy or sell order chain will be closed together. Default parameters work best for the AUDCAD currency pair, please only use default parameters for this currency pair. Volume mode : Please use the default Mode 1. Parameters can be adjusted to suit other currency pairs, this may be risky, you should consider it before using it. See the attached backtest
Tool Auto Modify SLTP
Tran Van Luc
Utilities
Tool Auto Modify SLTP – Protect Your Trades, Optimize Your Strategy In trading, risk is always present. Just one forgotten SL/TP can turn a promising trade into a loss. Even experienced traders occasionally make mistakes. That’s why Tool Auto Modify SLTP was created – to keep you protected and let you focus on your strategy. Key Features: Manage Orders for All Symbols: Monitor and adjust SL/TP for all your trading pairs. Three Flexible Risk Modes: Point-Based: Set fixed SL/TP distances. Account
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