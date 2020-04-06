Show Trading History on Chart
- Utilities
- Tran Van Luc
- Version: 1.0
Input Description
The indicator provides flexible options to display trading history directly on the chart, including:
-
Days to show Profit
Displays only trades executed within the last X days from the current time.
-
Font Size
Allows selecting the font size used to display trade information on the chart.
-
Show Volume
Enables or disables the display of trade volume for each position.
-
Show Currency
Enables or disables the display of the currency unit for profit values.
-
Color for Win Trade
Sets the display color for profitable trades.
-
Color for Loss Trade
Sets the display color for losing trades.
-
Show Buy
Enables or disables the display of Buy positions.
-
Show Sell
Enables or disables the display of Sell positions.
Chart Display Rules
-
Blue border: Buy positions
-
Red border: Sell positions
Additional Option
-
Show Trade Details on Mouse Hover
When the mouse cursor is moved over a trade panel, detailed information of that trade will be displayed, including:
-
Ticket number
-
Magic number
-
Open time
-
Holding duration
-
Profit in currency
-
Profit in points
-