Show Trading History on Chart

Input Description

The indicator provides flexible options to display trading history directly on the chart, including:

  • Days to show Profit
    Displays only trades executed within the last X days from the current time.

  • Font Size
    Allows selecting the font size used to display trade information on the chart.

  • Show Volume
    Enables or disables the display of trade volume for each position.

  • Show Currency
    Enables or disables the display of the currency unit for profit values.

  • Color for Win Trade
    Sets the display color for profitable trades.

  • Color for Loss Trade
    Sets the display color for losing trades.

  • Show Buy
    Enables or disables the display of Buy positions.

  • Show Sell
    Enables or disables the display of Sell positions.

Chart Display Rules

  • Blue border: Buy positions

  • Red border: Sell positions

Additional Option

  • Show Trade Details on Mouse Hover
    When the mouse cursor is moved over a trade panel, detailed information of that trade will be displayed, including:

    • Ticket number

    • Magic number

    • Open time

    • Holding duration

    • Profit in currency

    • Profit in points


