Close All With Just One Click
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 July 2024
- Activations: 5
Free until the end of the year.
Customer support : https://t.me/MeToolTrading
The free version will be published at the end of 2024.
Close All With Just One Click MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110795
Close orders with just one click, quickly and neatly.
Supported order types: Market order, limit order, stop order
.
Note: This software is very fast, there is no warning every time you press the button, please use caution when using, or use it proficiently in a demo account first, I am not responsible for any loss caused by the software being activated. misactivated
Excellent utility!! Lacks the "Close all" function and would be six stars! I am sincerely sorry that such a beautiful and easy program, but of fundamental use in trading (and always improvable with updates) will become "free" at the end of 2024, out of respect for those who pay 99 euros now.
--------------------------------------------------------------
30 December 2023 update:
This update is the icing on the cake for this very useful (and very simple) utility
Thank you!!!! and happy New Year!