Sharker
- Thi Tra Mi Duong
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 20
Introducing automated trading robots for the Gold and forex markets with advanced and revolutionary trading strategies. Robot Sharker is programmed based on AI algorithms and Price Action strategies to find the best trading signals, combining scalper methods and intelligent position management. Trading orders have high accuracy and outstanding winrate efficiency.
EA Sharker has a simple and easy-to-use interface. No need for complicated settings, no need for set files to configure. If you have no experience, just apply the default settings.
Feature:
+ Winrate > 85%
Settings:
+ Money Management: True of False.
+ Auto Lot Size: 2.0 (work if MM = True, = 2.0 means 0.2 lot with every 10,000 USD balance).
+ Manual Lot Size: your lot size value (if MM = False)
+ Max Trades: 30
+ Trailing Stop: 10 points
+ Velocity: 100 (price fluctuations to generate signals)
Recommend:
+ Pairs: Gold and low spread currency pairs.