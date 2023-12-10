Pro Support Resistance

4.8

This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests.

Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts.

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

You can also find Premium and Discount Levels, Strong High/Low, Weak High/Low, Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS).

You can also find Fair Value Gap (FVG), Daily/Weekly/Monthly High/Low.

There are also alerts that go off when prices enter or break the zone.

You can use this tool to help you trade better.

Wish you the best and have happy trading. 

                                   ===================Revolutionize Your Trades: Master the Art of Next-Level Profitability! ===================


SMART LIQUIDITY LEVELS - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105980

SMART LIQUIDITY PROFILE - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109840

BREAKOUT POTENTIAL - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108931


Recensioni 11
megamod
106
megamod 2025.01.27 14:40 
 

Excellent work!

aodthth
441
aodthth 2024.05.17 05:35 
 

Love this indicator. very powerful.

492253
51
492253 2024.03.01 09:27 
 

Great Indicator

megamod
106
megamod 2025.01.27 14:40 
 

Excellent work!

Gorazd Trauner
970
Gorazd Trauner 2024.07.15 19:45 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

ronaldo cabardo
187
ronaldo cabardo 2024.07.11 05:49 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

oliurtrader
45
oliurtrader 2024.06.20 16:54 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

vandreifx
224
vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:32 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

aodthth
441
aodthth 2024.05.17 05:35 
 

Love this indicator. very powerful.

celestialifeoffice
114
celestialifeoffice 2024.05.09 13:07 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Bling Bling
28
Bling Bling 2024.04.09 17:39 
 

Great tool but the choch/bos alert doesnt work.

492253
51
492253 2024.03.01 09:27 
 

Great Indicator

Suvashish Halder
131614
Risposta dello sviluppatore Suvashish Halder 2024.03.01 09:38
Thank you. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2024.02.02 20:30 
 

Great Indicator !!! NICE

Suvashish Halder
131614
Risposta dello sviluppatore Suvashish Halder 2024.02.03 02:59
Thank you. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
andychangkk
169
andychangkk 2023.12.25 15:05 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Suvashish Halder
131614
Risposta dello sviluppatore Suvashish Halder 2024.01.13 16:26
Thank you. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
