PulseTrend Algo
- Experts
-
Thang ChuDM me if you need custom coding service for MT4/MT5.
4+ years systematic trader.
- I create the highest quality NON martingale NON grid EAs you can find in all retail trading.
- Version: 2.655
- Updated: 21 April 2026
- Activations: 5
PulseTrend Algo Signal( running 1% Account Balance Risk)
This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management.
About PulseTrend Algo:
As a proven market knowledge, currencies exhibit strong trends during their respective sessions. For example, GBP pairs often breakout and find direction during the start of London session, while JPY pairs follows the trend of the day during Asian session.
PulseTrend Algo is one of the rare long term stable EA in the market that don't use any martingale, grid or averaging technique to smooth out the balance curve. Instead it learns to control losses and aims for true sustainability by accepting temporary drawdown and managing risk responsibly.
Harnessing these patterns, PulseTrend Algo is your go-to tool for exploiting trends in the Forex market. The system's edge is in identifying the precise moments for currency breakouts from consolidation zones, analyzed from historical trading sessions; combining with several technical indicators such as Average True Range (ATR) to measure volatility, and Moving Average (MA) to enhance the probability of a successful breakout.
Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timeframes.
EAs included in Nexus Portfolio:
- Gold Trend X (Gold Only) [Signal] +310% return in 18 months with only 20% Drawdown
- Market Cycles Order Flow (selected USDJPY, XAUJPY systems) [Signal] +110% return in 6 months with only 20% Drawdown
- Nexus Stock Index Scalper ( trading stock Indices: US500, US30, USTEC, JP225, DE40) [Signal] +70% return in 12 months
- Nexus Scalper (short term scalping XAUUSD, GBPJPY, US500, BTCUSD) [Signal] +20% return in 6 weeks since inception
- Nexus Stock Trader (trading US Stock such as APPL, NVDA, TSLA etc.) [Signal]
- Nexus Commodity (trading Silver and Oil) [Signal]
- Nexus Bitcoin Scalper (selected systems) [Signal]
Key Features:
- Versatile Trading Strategies: fully diversified portfolio for multiple assets with breakout strategies based on each currency's most volatile historical time of day.
- Selected Pairs: trading high volatility assets: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY, CADJPY, XAUJPY.
- Timeframe: M15, H1
- Advanced Risk Management: Ensures a fully diversified trend trading portfolio with stringent risk control for long-term stability.
- Auto Volatility adaptive Trade Management for Stop loss, Take Profit and Breakeven function.
- Safety First Approach: No high-risk strategies like Martingale, Grid, or Averaging. Every trade is safeguarded by a stop loss.
- User-Friendly Setup: Pre-calibrated parameters for hassle-free operation.
- Adaptable Lot Sizing: Compatible with all account types.
- Tested Performance: Backtested and optimized for 7 years (2017-2023), boasting a Recovery Factor > 30.
- Impressive Returns: Achieved a net profit of $26,766,563 with 2% risk per trade and 13% drawdown from an initial $2,000 balance.
Easy Setup for Maximum Efficiency:
- Spread-Resistant: Performs well regardless of spreads and slippage, but a reliable ECN broker is recommended.
- Broker Compatibility: standard GMT+2 (+3) brokers like ICMarkets, TickMill, etc.
- Simple Installation: Attach the EA to one USDJPY M15 chart, ensuring all traded pairs are in the Market Watch window.
- Minimum Deposit: $500 recommended for accounts with 1:100 leverage.
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality:
- Real trades will match backtesting.
- No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming).
- My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge.
- Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management.
- Not sensitive to spreads or executions, M1 backtesting will 99% matches with Every tick modelling.
- I create honest EAs, with proven strategies, no get rich quick scheme.
The update to version 2.654 on September 9, 2025, was very good. Since Thang Chu made the currency pairs configurable, the EA has been successful for me with XAUJPY and USDJPY, just like in his live signal.
Thanks for this configuration.
One thing to note: I don't always wait until the profit is automatically transferred; I also close the order manually. But the live signal also speaks by XAUJPY and USDJPY for itself.