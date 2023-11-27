PulseTrend Algo Signal( running 1% Account Balance Risk)

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This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management.

About PulseTrend Algo:

As a proven market knowledge, currencies exhibit strong trends during their respective sessions. For example, GBP pairs often breakout and find direction during the start of London session, while JPY pairs follows the trend of the day during Asian session.

PulseTrend Algo is one of the rare long term stable EA in the market that don't use any martingale, grid or averaging technique to smooth out the balance curve. Instead it learns to control losses and aims for true sustainability by accepting temporary drawdown and managing risk responsibly.

Harnessing these patterns, PulseTrend Algo is your go-to tool for exploiting trends in the Forex market. The system's edge is in identifying the precise moments for currency breakouts from consolidation zones, analyzed from historical trading sessions; combining with several technical indicators such as Average True Range (ATR) to measure volatility, and Moving Average (MA) to enhance the probability of a successful breakout.





Key Features:

Versatile Trading Strategies: fully diversified portfolio for multiple assets with breakout strategies based on each currency's most volatile historical time of day.

fully diversified portfolio for multiple assets with breakout strategies based on each currency's most volatile historical time of day. Selected Pairs: trading high volatility assets: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY, CADJPY, XAUJPY.

trading high volatility assets: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY, CADJPY, XAUJPY. Timeframe: M15, H1

M15, H1 Advanced Risk Management: Ensures a fully diversified trend trading portfolio with stringent risk control for long-term stability.

Ensures a fully diversified trend trading portfolio with stringent risk control for long-term stability. Auto Volatility adaptive Trade Management for Stop loss, Take Profit and Breakeven function.

Trade Management for Stop loss, Take Profit and Breakeven function. Safety First Approach: No high-risk strategies like Martingale, Grid, or Averaging. Every trade is safeguarded by a stop loss.

No high-risk strategies like Martingale, Grid, or Averaging. Every trade is safeguarded by a stop loss. User-Friendly Setup: Pre-calibrated parameters for hassle-free operation.

Pre-calibrated parameters for hassle-free operation. Adaptable Lot Sizing: Compatible with all account types.

Compatible with all account types. Tested Performance: Backtested and optimized for 7 years (2017-2023), boasting a Recovery Factor > 30.

Backtested and optimized for 7 years (2017-2023), boasting a Recovery Factor > 30. Impressive Returns: Achieved a net profit of $26,766,563 with 2% risk per trade and 13% drawdown from an initial $2,000 balance.

Easy Setup for Maximum Efficiency:

Spread-Resistant: Performs well regardless of spreads and slippage, but a reliable ECN broker is recommended.

Performs well regardless of spreads and slippage, but a reliable ECN broker is recommended. Broker Compatibility: standard GMT+2 (+3) brokers like ICMarkets, TickMill, etc.

standard GMT+2 (+3) brokers like ICMarkets, TickMill, etc. Simple Installation: Attach the EA to one USDJPY M15 chart, ensuring all traded pairs are in the Market Watch window.

Attach the EA to one USDJPY M15 chart, ensuring all traded pairs are in the Market Watch window. Minimum Deposit: $500 recommended for accounts with 1:100 leverage.



