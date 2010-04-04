LongLineKing EA adopts a unique strategy, combining the three indicators of MA,STO and BB, and can set the Lot of the first 10 orders according to their preferences.





LongLineKing EA is different from the traditional Martin, the EA uses dynamic loading, dynamic MA and BB closing positions, abandoning the traditional way of fixed spacing loading, fixed profit appearance and fixed loss appearance.





This unique dynamic approach allows EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, potentially turn loss-making trades into profitable trades, and solve the problem of blowouts.



