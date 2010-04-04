LongLineKing

LongLineKing EA adopts a unique strategy, combining the three indicators of MA,STO and BB, and can set the Lot of the first 10 orders according to their preferences.

LongLineKing EA is different from the traditional Martin, the EA uses dynamic loading, dynamic MA and BB closing positions, abandoning the traditional way of fixed spacing loading, fixed profit appearance and fixed loss appearance.

This unique dynamic approach allows EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, potentially turn loss-making trades into profitable trades, and solve the problem of blowouts.

Note: For permanent purchase, send me a signal from June 2021 to 50% EA this year.

Suggestions:


Currency pair: EURUSD\GBPUSD

Time range: H1

Minimum deposit: $10,000

Account type: No requirement for point spread, low overnight fee

Important: This EA is a long-term investment, requires some patience, and low overnight fees will have better results!

Account Type: Martin

General Settings:

Lot1-10: Sets the number of lots for the first 10 orders

useMartin: Whether to useMartin, if closed, each order is 0.01, no longer change

number of Martin: the number of opening orders, if 21 is set, that is, after the 10th order, the next 11 will be the same as the number of hands of the 10th order

Close mode: close mode, MA close position, BB close position, any of the two conditions are reached to close position

tpMoney: All orders will be closed after the profit reaches how many dollars

slMoney: Close out all orders after losing how many dollars

MA: MA parameter setting

STO: STO parameter setting

BB: Brin parameter setting

Distance from MA: how many points above MA is the price to open a position

Parameter setting file:


Look for it in the comments section

