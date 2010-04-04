LongLineKing
Note: For permanent purchase, send me a signal from June 2021 to 50% EA this year.
Suggestions:
Currency pair: EURUSD\GBPUSD
Time range: H1
Minimum deposit: $10,000
Account type: No requirement for point spread, low overnight fee
Important: This EA is a long-term investment, requires some patience, and low overnight fees will have better results!
Account Type: Martin
General Settings:
Lot1-10: Sets the number of lots for the first 10 orders
useMartin: Whether to useMartin, if closed, each order is 0.01, no longer change
number of Martin: the number of opening orders, if 21 is set, that is, after the 10th order, the next 11 will be the same as the number of hands of the 10th order
Close mode: close mode, MA close position, BB close position, any of the two conditions are reached to close position
tpMoney: All orders will be closed after the profit reaches how many dollars
slMoney: Close out all orders after losing how many dollars
MA: MA parameter setting
STO: STO parameter setting
BB: Brin parameter setting
Distance from MA: how many points above MA is the price to open a position
Parameter setting file:
Look for it in the comments section