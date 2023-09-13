Harvest FX

4.6
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT.

AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES.

IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT.

USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES

WHY THIS EA :

Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies
The EA can be run on even a $30000 account Or 30000 CENT
INFO:


The entries are not a lot but those are smart entries with lower risk
Features :


Currency pairs: XAUUSD,GOLD
Timeframe: M15
Minimum deposit: $20000 or 20000 Cent
Minimum volume step: 0.01 lot
Quotes: five-digit
Leverage: 1:500
Average position holding time: 3 day
Maximum position holding time: up to 10 days
Maximum number of positions per pair: up to 20
Parameters :

TREND SIGNAL

ZZ_Depth : ZZ_Depth
Zz_Deviation : Zz_Deviation
ZZ_Backstep :  ZZ_Backstep

SIGNAL ORDER

ADX_Period: ADX Period
Dynamic_ADX : Dynamic ADX

MONEY MANAGEMENT SETTING

LOT_Divided : Lot Size Calculator
TP :Take Profit
Nearby_TP_Multiply : TP Multiply
Nearby_PIP : Pip Step
Nearby_Next_Multiply: Pip Step Range Multiply
Martingale : involves doubling up on losing bets and reducing winning bets
Maximum_Drawdown : Maximum Drawdown
MAX_Order : Max Order
Start_Time : Start Time
End_Time : End Time
Slippage : Slippage
Trailing_Start : is a measure of price movement
Trailing_Step : is a measure of price movement
Trailing_Stop : an order type designed to lock in profits or limit losses
Magic Start : Magic Number

*** WARNING : MY PRODUCTS ARE AVAILABLE ONLY IN THE MQL5 MARKET.
IF YOU SEE THEM SOMEWHERE ELSE THOSE ARE FAKE; BE AWARE OF SCAMS.

*** WARNING: WHEN USING MULTICURRENCY TRADING, MAKE SURE YOU CHANGE IDENTIFIER AND MAGIC ! ALSO, YOU CAN NOT TEST THE ROBOT IN THE SAME TERMINAL WHERE THE ROBOT IS ALREADY TRADING!
İncelemeler
Alberto Sassetti
1376
Alberto Sassetti 2025.08.07 05:53 
 

Installato per ora funziona bene, Grazie

ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.05.07 03:07 
 

Excellent EA! After a few days of testing, I have created my own setup for XAUUSD on M5 and M15, and the results are simply outstanding with impressive profit gains. Huge thanks to the author for sharing this incredible system!

121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 13:19 
 

Lavora bene.. Provatelo in demo

Filtrele:
201836026
14
201836026 2025.09.04 08:42 
 

it is not taking trades...:(

Sayan Vandenhout
9995
Geliştiriciden yanıt Sayan Vandenhout 2025.09.06 05:20
The system is not opening any orders. I’m not sure if it’s because the entry conditions haven’t been met or if there’s a bug
Alberto Sassetti
1376
Alberto Sassetti 2025.08.07 05:53 
 

Installato per ora funziona bene, Grazie

Sayan Vandenhout
9995
Geliştiriciden yanıt Sayan Vandenhout 2025.09.06 05:20
Ottimo, fammi sapere se hai bisogno di altro
sariza
84
sariza 2025.07.31 01:47 
 

This EA looks so good, I'm testing it on a demo account for 2 weeks and few days, it took more than 1 week without activity, but then it started with very good results for almost 1 week; it double the balance, congrats! Just one thing: could you please do a guide with the settings meaning and some examples, I guess some settings are a little difficult to understand. Regards!

ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.05.07 03:07 
 

Excellent EA! After a few days of testing, I have created my own setup for XAUUSD on M5 and M15, and the results are simply outstanding with impressive profit gains. Huge thanks to the author for sharing this incredible system!

Sayan Vandenhout
9995
Geliştiriciden yanıt Sayan Vandenhout 2025.07.22 03:36
thank you i will update soon
[Silindi] 2025.03.01 03:43 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 13:19 
 

Lavora bene.. Provatelo in demo

Dragos Ciobanu
18
Dragos Ciobanu 2024.06.25 21:56 
 

So far so good..I like this EA as it takes smart signals..I will continue to test it. Right now I use a 0.01 lot and the result are good..

Sayan Vandenhout
9995
Geliştiriciden yanıt Sayan Vandenhout 2024.06.26 02:11
thank you
Helmy Rashid
68
Helmy Rashid 2024.06.10 17:54 
 

Good Ea

Sayan Vandenhout
9995
Geliştiriciden yanıt Sayan Vandenhout 2024.06.10 20:53
Thank you
IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2024.03.29 23:56 
 

Excelente Robot, muy bueno, gana poco a poco, es muy seguro. Gracias por tu tiempo para crear éste Robot.

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 18:04 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Sayan Vandenhout
9995
Geliştiriciden yanıt Sayan Vandenhout 2024.02.28 13:43
Thank you for your message. I will improve the EA even further.
Parneel
180
Parneel 2024.02.07 06:20 
 

GREAT EA AVAILABLE FREE I WANT TO KNOW THAT ON WHICH CURRENCY PAIR IT WILL RUN AND WILL YOU HAVE SET FILE FOR PAIR

Sayan Vandenhout
9995
Geliştiriciden yanıt Sayan Vandenhout 2024.02.28 13:42
THANK YOU NOW I TRY OTHER CURRENCY PAIR IF I FINISH I WILL TELL YOU AGAIN.
Sascha Kruse
28
Sascha Kruse 2023.12.06 21:24 
 

bisher nur backtest. gute ergebnisse

Sayan Vandenhout
9995
Geliştiriciden yanıt Sayan Vandenhout 2024.02.28 13:45
Thank you for your message.If it's OK, I'll bring the results back to present at the next opportunity.
İncelemeye yanıt