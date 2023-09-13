Harvest FX
- Experts
- Sayan Vandenhout
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 12 maggio 2024
Excellent EA! After a few days of testing, I have created my own setup for XAUUSD on M5 and M15, and the results are simply outstanding with impressive profit gains. Huge thanks to the author for sharing this incredible system!
Installato per ora funziona bene, Grazie
This EA looks so good, I'm testing it on a demo account for 2 weeks and few days, it took more than 1 week without activity, but then it started with very good results for almost 1 week; it double the balance, congrats! Just one thing: could you please do a guide with the settings meaning and some examples, I guess some settings are a little difficult to understand. Regards!
Excellent EA! After a few days of testing, I have created my own setup for XAUUSD on M5 and M15, and the results are simply outstanding with impressive profit gains. Huge thanks to the author for sharing this incredible system!
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
So far so good..I like this EA as it takes smart signals..I will continue to test it. Right now I use a 0.01 lot and the result are good..
Good Ea
Excelente Robot, muy bueno, gana poco a poco, es muy seguro. Gracias por tu tiempo para crear éste Robot.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
GREAT EA AVAILABLE FREE I WANT TO KNOW THAT ON WHICH CURRENCY PAIR IT WILL RUN AND WILL YOU HAVE SET FILE FOR PAIR
bisher nur backtest. gute ergebnisse
Accetti la politica del sito e le condizioni d’uso
Installato per ora funziona bene, Grazie