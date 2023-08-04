Volume Plus for MT5

The Volume Plus indicator for MT5 can be effectively used for detecting imbalances in supply and demand.
The indicator improves on the typical volume histogram by coloring the bars.

Bar colors (colors are customizable):
  • Neutral - DimGray
  • Wide Spread (Range) Bar on High Volume - MediumBlue
  • Narrow Spread, High Volume - MidnightBlue
  • Wide Spread, Low Volume - ForestGreen
  • Narrow Spread, Low Volume - DarkGreen
  • Very/Ultra Wide Spread, Low Volume - Aqua
  • Narrow Spread, Ultra High Volume - Purple
  • Very/Ultra Wide Spread, Ultra High Volume - Maroon
The legend details are provided in the screenshots.


Input parameters

  • VolumeType - Volume type (tick or real)
  • MA Period - Period for the moving average.
  • LookBackBars - Bars to analyze.
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Volume Plus and VSA Signals for MT5
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The Volume+ and VSA Signals indicator for MT5 is based on the Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) methodology to provide the signals. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main window or subwindow in the form of symbols. The symbols are not repainting.  The indicator produces a signal on an individual bar and this signal is not buy or sell signal. When a minor trend goes in the opposite direction of a major trend, there are sequences of major trend-following signals that give a higher pro
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The VSA Scanner Dashboard is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that displays VSA signals. It is based on the  Volume Plus and VSA Signals indicator. Features Displays the VSA signal of the last closed candle. Monitors 28 customizable instruments (symbols) and up to 21 timeframes at the same time.  Easily arrange symbols in any order. Each signal has a tooltip that displays the name and time of appearance. Click on each signal to open a new chart. All types of alerts (sound, pop-up, email,
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Indicators
This indicator is designed for scalping Gold, BTC, US30, GBPUSD, and can also be used on any financial instrument. It does not repaint, erase past signals, and it is not lagging. The indicator is a combination of two well-known indicators: Bollinger Bands and TD Sequence. It has a relatively high win rate; however, it is not a complete system and should be used in conjunction with other indicators to filter noise, increase the win rate, and is intended for experienced scalpers. Always set reaso
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