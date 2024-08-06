VSA Scanner Dashboard for MT5

The VSA Scanner Dashboard is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that displays VSA signals. It is based on the Volume Plus and VSA Signals indicator.

Features

Displays the VSA signal of the last closed candle.

Monitors 28 customizable instruments (symbols) and up to 21 timeframes at the same time.

Easily arrange symbols in any order.

Each signal has a tooltip that displays the name and time of appearance.

Click on each signal to open a new chart.

All types of alerts (sound, pop-up, email, mobile push notification) are available.

Legend

Double-click on the title bar of the dashboard to open the legend window.

The legend details are provided in the screenshots.



The indicator contains 13 SOWs (Signs of Weakness) and 13 SOSs (Signs of Strength).

SOW SOS Upthrust Shakeout 2-Bar Upthrust 2-Bar Shakeout Selling Pressure Buying Pressure Climactic Buying Climactic Selling Buying Climax Selling Climax Topping Out Volume Stopping Volume 2-Bar Topping Out Volume 2-Bar Stopping Volume Little Buying Pressure Little Selling Pressure No Demand No Supply Test Of Demand Test Of Supply Weakness Coming In Strength Coming In End Of A Rising Market End Of A Falling Market (Bag Holding) Top Reversal Bottom Reversal

Input parameters

Use strict conditions to recognize signals.

Period for the moving average.

Volume type (tick or real).

Color of the SOS icons.

Color of the SOW icons.

Font size of the icons.

Unique Identification number of the symbol set.

Number of rows in the dashboard.

Select the timeframes.

Display alerts (pop-up) when a signal appears.

Send alerts via email when a signal appears.

Send alerts to mobile when a signal appears.

Play sound alerts when a signal appears.

Name of the sound file.

Select the signals that will be alerted when they appear.