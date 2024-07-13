Multi Colored Stochastic

3
The indicator is based on the relationship between two sets of Stochastic lines.
The first set consists of 6 Stochastic with periods: 5, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16. 
The second set consists of 6 Stochastic with periods: 34, 39, 44, 50, 55, 60.

These periods are customizable.

Input parameters

  • Stochastic MA Method
  • Method of calculation

===== Short-term =====

  • Stochastic #1 %K Period
  • Stochastic #2 %K Period
  • Stochastic #3 %K Period
  • Stochastic #4 %K Period
  • Stochastic #5 %K Period
  • Stochastic #6 %K Period
  • Short-term Stochastic %D Period
  • Short-term Stochastic Slowing

===== Long-term =====

  • Stochastic  #7 %K Period
  • Stochastic  #8 %K Period
  • Stochastic  #9 %K Period
  • Stochastic #10 %K Period
  • Stochastic #11 %K Period
  • Stochastic #12 %K Period
  • Long-term Stochastic %D Period
  • Long-term Stochastic Slowing





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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Volume Plus and VSA Signals for MT5
Ngo Huu Hai
5 (1)
Indicators
The Volume+ and VSA Signals indicator for MT5 is based on the Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) methodology to provide the signals. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main window or subwindow in the form of symbols. The symbols are not repainting.  The indicator produces a signal on an individual bar and this signal is not buy or sell signal. When a minor trend goes in the opposite direction of a major trend, there are sequences of major trend-following signals that give a higher pro
Volume Plus for MT5
Ngo Huu Hai
Indicators
The Volume Plus indicator for MT5 can be effectively used for detecting imbalances in supply and demand. The indicator improves on the typical volume histogram by coloring the bars. Bar colors (colors are customizable): Neutral - DimGray Wide Spread (Range) Bar on High Volume - MediumBlue Narrow Spread, High Volume - MidnightBlue Wide Spread, Low Volume - ForestGreen Narrow Spread, Low Volume - DarkGreen Very/Ultra Wide Spread, Low Volume - Aqua Narrow Spread, Ultra High Volume - Purple Very/
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Single Chart with MTF multi pairs and indicators
Ngo Huu Hai
Utilities
Having a chart window that has multiple pairs (symbols), timeframes, and indicators displayed simultaneously can be quite advantageous. This indicator will allow traders to place multiple chart objects in a sub window of the main chart window. The indicator is capable of adding all available MT5 indicators and custom indicators to the existing chart. The list and parameters of the indicators are for reference at: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators Input parameters Name Example Indicator
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MTF Support and Resistance using ZigZag for MT5
Ngo Huu Hai
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and displays support and resistance (S&R) lines using the ZigZag indicator. Features The support and resistance lines are not redrawing. The indicator is capable of adding new support and resistance levels as they appear. Each S&R line has a tooltip that displays the price level and start time. Save time for multi-timeframe analysis on trades. All types of alerts (sound, pop-up, email, mobile push notification) are available. Working with all p
MTF Support Resistance with Fibo and LR Channel
Ngo Huu Hai
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and displays support and resistance (S&R) lines using the ZigZag indicator. Features The support and resistance lines are not redrawing. The indicator is capable of adding new support and resistance levels as they appear. Each S&R line has a tooltip that displays the price level and start time. Shows the start time, price level and number of touches of all S&R lines when pressing the shortcut Shift+I Save time for multi-timeframe analysis on tr
VSA Scanner Dashboard for MT5
Ngo Huu Hai
Indicators
The VSA Scanner Dashboard is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that displays VSA signals. It is based on the  Volume Plus and VSA Signals indicator. Features Displays the VSA signal of the last closed candle. Monitors 28 customizable instruments (symbols) and up to 21 timeframes at the same time.  Easily arrange symbols in any order. Each signal has a tooltip that displays the name and time of appearance. Click on each signal to open a new chart. All types of alerts (sound, pop-up, email,
ScalpBands for MT5
Ngo Huu Hai
Indicators
This indicator is designed for scalping Gold, BTC, US30, GBPUSD, and can also be used on any financial instrument. It does not repaint, erase past signals, and it is not lagging. The indicator is a combination of two well-known indicators: Bollinger Bands and TD Sequence. It has a relatively high win rate; however, it is not a complete system and should be used in conjunction with other indicators to filter noise, increase the win rate, and is intended for experienced scalpers. Always set reaso
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Forexcz74
208
Forexcz74 2025.11.08 18:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ngo Huu Hai
1856
Reply from developer Ngo Huu Hai 2025.11.09 09:42
Thank you very much for your review.
cham
924
cham 2025.11.03 15:04 
 

нет подробного описания , а самому заморачиваться на этом нет желания

Ngo Huu Hai
1856
Reply from developer Ngo Huu Hai 2025.11.09 09:48
Благодарю за комментарий! Понимаю, что без описания не всегда удобно. В ближайшее время обновлю страницу с детальным руководством по использованию. Спасибо, что обратили внимание!
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