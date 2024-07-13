Multi Colored Stochastic
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 19 July 2024
The indicator is based on the relationship between two sets of Stochastic lines.
The first set consists of 6 Stochastic with periods: 5, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16.
The second set consists of 6 Stochastic with periods: 34, 39, 44, 50, 55, 60.
These periods are customizable.
Input parameters
- Stochastic MA Method
- Method of calculation
===== Short-term =====
- Stochastic #1 %K Period
- Stochastic #2 %K Period
- Stochastic #3 %K Period
- Stochastic #4 %K Period
- Stochastic #5 %K Period
- Stochastic #6 %K Period
- Short-term Stochastic %D Period
- Short-term Stochastic Slowing
===== Long-term =====
- Stochastic #7 %K Period
- Stochastic #8 %K Period
- Stochastic #9 %K Period
- Stochastic #10 %K Period
- Stochastic #11 %K Period
- Stochastic #12 %K Period
- Long-term Stochastic %D Period
- Long-term Stochastic Slowing
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