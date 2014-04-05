ScalpBands for MT5

This indicator is designed for scalping Gold, BTC, US30, GBPUSD, and can also be used on any financial instrument. It does not repaint, erase past signals, and it is not lagging. The indicator is a combination of two well-known indicators: Bollinger Bands and TD Sequence. It has a relatively high win rate; however, it is not a complete system and should be used in conjunction with other indicators to filter noise, increase the win rate, and is intended for experienced scalpers. Always set reasonable stop-loss levels to avoid significant losses, especially for traders who prefer to scalp against trends.

Features

  • It does not repaint, does not lag.
  • Works with all pairs (forex, metals, indices, stocks, cryptos,...).
  • Works on all timeframes (21).
  • All types of alerts (sound, pop-up, email, mobile push notification) are available.
  • Simple to use: just wait for the signals to appear in the form of arrows or other types of alerts

Input parameters

  • Bands Period
  • Bands Shift
  • Bands Deviations
  • MA Method
  • Number of bars for calculation (0 = all)
  • Display alerts (pop-up) when a signal appears 
  • Send alerts via email when a signal appears
  • Send alerts to mobile when a signal appears
  • Play sound alerts when a signal appears 
  • Name of the sound file

