Min Max spread study

Do you know the spreads on which your trades are / will be opened.

The main task of the indicator. Help the user / trader to study the spreads in the trading terminal.





Get information about the minimum and maximum spread on each candle, from M1 and above.

This information will help in the following cases:

- Maximum trading spread EA

--- If your broker has smaller spreads or average statistically higher and then most of the transactions will not open.

--- Study your maximum spread for each instrument/currency pair separately and consider attaching an EA separately for each instrument with a different maximum spread in the EA parameters.

- Study the behavior of spread changes

--- During which hours or sessions the spread goes down or up and what is the range.

--- Range / by how much the spread changes when news is released.

--- Range / by how much the spread changes during price jumps, long bars.

- In what spread ranges your deal was opened. Find the bar in the file on which the deal was opened

- Compare spreads with other brokers or accounts.

- Find out on which spreads to test EA.

There may be other situations that I haven't mentioned.





How the indicator works.





The indicator is attached to the chart and starts saving spread changes on each bar for the selected timeframe. For further study by the user.





How to run the indicator.





Attached to the chart of a trading instrument / currency pair.





Select the timeframe for saving bars.

- So if M1 is selected, then in the report we see the minimum and maximum spread for every minute in a day.

--- M1 is the most optimal for in-depth study of the spread.

--- H1 will easily show the spread range on each hour.





Set the file name.

- The indicator itself adds the name of the currency pair and timeframe to the name. You can add the name of the broker, since all spread report files are saved in the same folder from all terminals. To avoid confusion and overwriting the file.





Set the separator so that you can read the file through Excel. ; - for the Russian version. , - for the English version.





Whether to show the length of the bar. Yes or no.





Leave the graphs open for data collection.





Open the folder C:\Users\MY-UERNAME\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files

We find our files, open and study.





English parameters and aditional updates in soon in next update





Event.





How to extract the variation spread from the tick provider? Yes it is possible. Now you can extract the variation spread from history using the strategy tester. By running the indicator in the strategy tester, "Min Max spread study" will collect data on spread changes for the date specified in the strategy tester and save it to the same "files" folder for further study of variation spread changes. This is shown in the video.



