Purpose Jump

The Purpose Jump Expert Advisor works with the help of price levels that. Based on stronger levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Topping up in a series is carried out according to the levels that are weaker, but those that are more often fixed. Maximum refilling of 8 orders in a series and one way. To equalize profits and losses, a take profit correction algorithm has been created. The take profit that is set in the settings is applied if there are already all 8 orders in the series. If there are fewer orders, then the take profit is proportionally increased. Such a system is designed to balance the profit / loss from critical losses. Also, as a result of such a system, one child is rarely closed and more often the series is statistically half closed. Thus, the bot balances losses and profits in the system with a series of transactions and a fairly reliable system is obtained.

Key parameters of the bot
  • Type Filling - order execution policy (select for your broker).
  • Magic - magic number.
  • Lot - lot size for entering the market.
  • Money Management On - calculate the lot from the deposit.
  • Stop Loss - stop loss.
  • Take Profit - take profit.
  • VirtualTakeProfit - virtual take profit.
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Tatiana Savkevych
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Provided is a trend trading Expert Advisor based on the simplest indicator strategy of following the market towards global price movements. The robot can effectively trade on almost any trading asset or currency pair, but subject to proper optimization. It is recommended to use the robot on the hourly chart of the Euro / Dollar currency pair. List of all settings: Magic - Magic number. StartVolume - Sets the lot size for entering the market. OnRisk - Activates Money Management. PercentRisk - A
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