The Purpose Jump Expert Advisor works with the help of price levels that. Based on stronger levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Topping up in a series is carried out according to the levels that are weaker, but those that are more often fixed. Maximum refilling of 8 orders in a series and one way. To equalize profits and losses, a take profit correction algorithm has been created. The take profit that is set in the settings is applied if there are already all 8 orders in the series. If there are fewer orders, then the take profit is proportionally increased. Such a system is designed to balance the profit / loss from critical losses. Also, as a result of such a system, one child is rarely closed and more often the series is statistically half closed. Thus, the bot balances losses and profits in the system with a series of transactions and a fairly reliable system is obtained.

Key parameters of the bot