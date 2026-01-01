PythonX Grid Pro XAUUSD

PythonX Grid Pro - Intelligent Gold Grid Trading System

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Overview

XAU Grid Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The EA combines a structured breakout grid with advanced basket management, dynamic risk controls, and automated protection mechanisms to capitalize on gold's strong directional movements while maintaining strict trade management.

Built for traders seeking a hands-free approach to gold trading, XAU Grid Pro continuously monitors market conditions, deploys a strategic pending-order grid, manages open positions as a basket, and automatically resets itself after each completed trading cycle.

Core Strategy

The EA creates a symmetrical grid of pending orders above and below the current market price, allowing it to participate in significant price movements in either direction.

Key Features

Advanced Breakout Grid Engine

Automatically places multiple Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around current market price.

Designed to capture momentum-driven moves in gold.

Fully automated grid regeneration after basket closure.

Basket Profit Management

Monitors all open positions as a single basket.

Automatically closes all positions and pending orders once the predefined basket profit target is achieved.

Immediately deploys a fresh trading cycle after completion.

Basket Loss Protection

Integrated basket-level loss control.

Automatically exits all positions when the maximum basket drawdown threshold is reached.

Prevents prolonged exposure during adverse market conditions.

Smart Protection Mode

One of the EA's most powerful features.

When the number of positions on one side reaches a predefined threshold:

Opposite-side positions are closed.

Opposite pending orders are removed.

A protective stop-loss is automatically applied to the active basket.

New positions triggered within the protected basket are continuously managed under the same protection framework.

This mechanism allows the EA to focus on strong directional trends while limiting excessive exposure.

Optional Lot Progression System

The EA includes an adjustable recovery model:

Fixed-lot operation for conservative traders.

Optional lot progression after losing cycles.

Automatic lot reset after profitable cycles.

Built-in maximum lot limitation for additional safety.

Fully Automated Trade Cycle

Places grid

Monitors positions

Manages basket profit/loss

Activates protection mode when required

Closes and resets automatically

Starts a new cycle without user intervention

Risk Management

XAU Grid Pro incorporates several layers of risk control:

✔ Basket-level profit targets

✔ Basket-level loss limits

✔ Automatic protection mode

✔ Dynamic stop-loss deployment

✔ Optional controlled lot progression

✔ Maximum lot size restriction

✔ Independent Magic Number operation

Recommended Settings

Symbol

XAUUSD

Account Type

Hedging account recommended

VPS

Recommended for uninterrupted operation

Minimum Deposit

Depends on selected lot size and risk settings

Timeframe

Works independently of chart timeframe

Backtest Performance

Test Parameters

Symbol: XAUUSD

Period: 01 January 2026 – 18 June 2026

Initial Deposit: $500

Fixed Lot Size: 0.01

Modeling: MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Result

The strategy transformed a $500 starting balance into approximately $1.6 million during the tested period under the specified settings on EVERY TICK model.

Backtest screenshots and live trading screenshots are provided for transparency and performance verification.

Important: Historical results are not a guarantee of future performance. Market conditions change, and traders should always use appropriate risk management and test settings on a demo account before live deployment.

Advantages

Specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

Fully automated operation

Intelligent basket management

Advanced protection system

Optional recovery mechanism

No manual intervention required

Continuous trading cycle regeneration

Suitable for VPS deployment

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged products involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should understand the risks involved and operate the EA according to their own risk tolerance and account size.