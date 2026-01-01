PythonX Grid Pro XAUUSD

PythonX Grid Pro - Intelligent Gold Grid Trading System

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: $29,999 → $2,999 | Save $27,000 Before the Price Returns to Normal


Overview

XAU Grid Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The EA combines a structured breakout grid with advanced basket management, dynamic risk controls, and automated protection mechanisms to capitalize on gold's strong directional movements while maintaining strict trade management.

Built for traders seeking a hands-free approach to gold trading, XAU Grid Pro continuously monitors market conditions, deploys a strategic pending-order grid, manages open positions as a basket, and automatically resets itself after each completed trading cycle.

Core Strategy

The EA creates a symmetrical grid of pending orders above and below the current market price, allowing it to participate in significant price movements in either direction.

Key Features

Advanced Breakout Grid Engine

  • Automatically places multiple Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around current market price.

  • Designed to capture momentum-driven moves in gold.

  • Fully automated grid regeneration after basket closure.

Basket Profit Management

  • Monitors all open positions as a single basket.

  • Automatically closes all positions and pending orders once the predefined basket profit target is achieved.

  • Immediately deploys a fresh trading cycle after completion.

Basket Loss Protection

  • Integrated basket-level loss control.

  • Automatically exits all positions when the maximum basket drawdown threshold is reached.

  • Prevents prolonged exposure during adverse market conditions.

Smart Protection Mode

One of the EA's most powerful features.

When the number of positions on one side reaches a predefined threshold:

  • Opposite-side positions are closed.

  • Opposite pending orders are removed.

  • A protective stop-loss is automatically applied to the active basket.

  • New positions triggered within the protected basket are continuously managed under the same protection framework.

This mechanism allows the EA to focus on strong directional trends while limiting excessive exposure.

Optional Lot Progression System

The EA includes an adjustable recovery model:

  • Fixed-lot operation for conservative traders.

  • Optional lot progression after losing cycles.

  • Automatic lot reset after profitable cycles.

  • Built-in maximum lot limitation for additional safety.

Fully Automated Trade Cycle

  • Places grid

  • Monitors positions

  • Manages basket profit/loss

  • Activates protection mode when required

  • Closes and resets automatically

  • Starts a new cycle without user intervention

Risk Management

XAU Grid Pro incorporates several layers of risk control:

✔ Basket-level profit targets

✔ Basket-level loss limits

✔ Automatic protection mode

✔ Dynamic stop-loss deployment

✔ Optional controlled lot progression

✔ Maximum lot size restriction

✔ Independent Magic Number operation

Recommended Settings

Symbol

  • XAUUSD

Account Type

  • Hedging account recommended

VPS

  • Recommended for uninterrupted operation

Minimum Deposit

  • Depends on selected lot size and risk settings

Timeframe

  • Works independently of chart timeframe

Backtest Performance

Test Parameters

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Period: 01 January 2026 – 18 June 2026

  • Initial Deposit: $500

  • Fixed Lot Size: 0.01

  • Modeling: MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Result

The strategy transformed a $500 starting balance into approximately $1.6 million during the tested period under the specified settings on EVERY TICK model.

Backtest screenshots and live trading screenshots are provided for transparency and performance verification.

Important: Historical results are not a guarantee of future performance. Market conditions change, and traders should always use appropriate risk management and test settings on a demo account before live deployment.

Advantages

  • Specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Fully automated operation

  • Intelligent basket management

  • Advanced protection system

  • Optional recovery mechanism

  • No manual intervention required

  • Continuous trading cycle regeneration

  • Suitable for VPS deployment

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged products involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should understand the risks involved and operate the EA according to their own risk tolerance and account size.


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Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
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Godbless C Nygu
Experts
The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Experts
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
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Netlux Digital Kft.
Experts
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
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Oxana Tambur
Experts
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
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Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions. Aut
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе много экземпляров простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью и принципа возврата цены к среднему значению. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних 14 лет. Сигналы, использующие для торговли данный советник:   Nargin ,   Arrival ,   Meltorum Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": анализирует сигналы
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