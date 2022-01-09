Quick Monthly Report

Quick Monthly Report – One Click Report

Displays the results of trading according to monthly periods in a pop-up window

 

Advantages

  • With just one click  you can view a list of the entire history according to months
  • Exports data to CSV files with custom separator
  • Filter by Magic Numbers
  • Filter by Symbols
  • Filter by words, letter or phrase in the comment 
  • Calculates the profits gained and the percentage of a Performance fee 
  • Enables to calculate the traded Volume or Lots with cachback in USD

 

Parametres

  • IncludeOpenedOrders: Includes the opened trades into the calculations. (default true)
  • IncludeClosedOrders:  Includes the entire history into the calculations. (default true)
  • PhraseInComment: Filters the items by a letter or word in the comment section in each trade. (default star * = all comments)
  • MagicNumber: Filters the trades by the entered Magic Number.
  • IncludedSymbols: Filters by trade symbols. Symbols have to be separated by commas, for example: EURUSD, GBPUSD. (default star * = all symbols)
  • ExcludedSymbols: You can exclude one of the symbols in the history. Symbols have to be separated by commas. (default is empty)
  • PerformanceFeePercent: It calculates the percentage of the realized performance based on the entered value.
  • LotsCashback: Number of traded lots converted to dollars (or currency) based on the entered value of a lot.
  • CsvExportFile: Exports the report from a window to a CSV file.
  • CsvExportSeparator: Choose your CSV column separator


More from author
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
ShiftAlgo
Tomas Hruby
Experts
Welcome Trader This software is the most advanced piece of EA which I ever made. There was a basic concept how to manage existing trades when market conditions change rapidly and how to handle with new orders. It was the idea of my client but I create this piece of software for him and with multiple innovations and features for You as MQL member. This EA manage multiple groups with too many running trades. You can benefit from this hard work now. Description ShiftAlgo is trading software whi
Trend following pending orders
Tomas Hruby
Utilities
Trend following pending orders  detect a group of orders opened by chart buttons and automatically follows market price. Once your STOP or LIMIT orders are activated  Trend following pending orders  immediately adds STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFITS . Optionally you can add rule for closing all market orders when sum or price will reach your profit or loss. You can also enable trailing stop loss and traling take profit to market orders. It is a very handy tool in cases where you want to catch the perf
