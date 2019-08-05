Symbol Information Panel

Good looking overview panel for the current instrument showing:

  • Instrumentname
  • Flags of involved currencies for forex or indicies
  • Bid/Ask price
  • Spread

The look and location of the panel can also be configured.

Here the desctiption of the useable parameters:

  • panelFontName: Name of the system font that is used to paint all text.
  • panelBackgroundColor: Background color of the panel.
  • panelNeutralColor: Color of the text within that panel.
  • panelBorderColor: Color of the panel border
  • panelBorderAlpha: Alphachannel for opacity of the border
  • panelBorderWidth: Width of the border in pixel
  • panelBorderHeight: Height of the border in pixel
  • currencyPanelXPos: X Position of the panel within the chart. Positive number will be position in pixel from the left chart border and negative number will be position in pixel from the right chart border
  • currencyPanelYPos: Y Position of the panel within the chart. Positive number will be position in pixel from the top chart border and negative number will be position in pixel from the bottom chart border
  • currencyPanelWidth: Width of the panel in pixel
  • currencyPanelHeight: Height of the panel in pixel 


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Thomas Mueller
Utilities
Jealous about the colorful fibonacci tools in tradingview?   Here is the solution for MT4! You can turn your existing charts into colorful masterpieces by adding this tool. Bring your presentations, webinars to the next level and attract more users when posting or sharing your analysis. Simply add the indicator to the chart and your fibs will turned into the colorful ones. Don't loss your objects! They will turn back into "standard" objects when the indicator gets removed. Watch this video to
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