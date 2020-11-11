Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw the mean threshold of the zone.

As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart.





Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second.

If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once.

Box color depends if candle is above or below current price.





Settings/Inputs:

Number of candles the box will extend to the right from the current / last candle.

Color for bearish zone.

Color for bullish zone.

Instead of a filled box, draw it as an outlined box.

Width of the line when drawing zone as an outlined box.

Color for bearish zone, when drawing as an outlined box.

Color for bullish zone, when drawing as an outlined box.

Enable drawing a mid line at 50% of the zone.

Style for the mid line.

Width for the mid line.

Color of the mid line.

If you prefer different colors on each timeframes, there is also 'Supply and Demand Draw MTF'. IMPORTANT: Please remember the DEMO version will only work in the Strategy Tester

This utility is helpful for using with ICT® or BTMM®.