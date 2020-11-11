Supply and Demand Draw

Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw the mean threshold of the zone.
As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart.

Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second.
If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once. 
Box color depends if candle is above or below current price.

Settings/Inputs:
  • Number of candles the box will extend to the right from the current / last candle.
  • Color for bearish zone.
  • Color for bullish zone.
  • Instead of a filled box, draw it as an outlined box.
  • Width of the line when drawing zone as an outlined box.
  • Color for bearish zone, when drawing as an outlined box.
  • Color for bullish zone, when drawing as an outlined box.
  • Enable drawing a mid line at 50% of the zone.
  • Style for the mid line.
  • Width for the mid line.
  • Color of the mid line.

If you prefer different colors on each timeframes, there is also 'Supply and Demand Draw MTF'.

IMPORTANT: Please remember the DEMO version will only work in the Strategy Tester

This utility is helpful for using with ICT® or BTMM®.

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The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Candle Local Time
Jorge Delgado Segura
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Simple utility to help identify local time of price movements. This way you can analyze better and prepare for future movements. Just point to the candle and it will display the time of the candle in your local time zone. See my other products in the MQL market: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jdelgadocr/seller Thanks for checking them out. If you have a need for something not too complex, let me know.
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Last month High and Low for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Indicators
Displays previous months Highs & Lows. You can set the number of months to display levels for, also the line style, color and width. This is very useful for traders using the BTMM and other methods like ICT. I'll be creating more indicators for MT5 for the BTMM. Send me your suggestions to my Telegram: https://t.me/JDelgadoCR Take a look at my other products at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jdelgadocr/seller
FREE
Easy Order NG DEMO for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
** LIMITED version** This EA utility helps Price Action traders calculate the risk as Big Money profesional traders do: in points or percentages. Allows to also set a desired Profit:Risk ratio and optionally enter a second and third orders simultaneously with different ratios and risk percentages. Great for BTMM, ICT, and other methodologies. Very simple to use, just "point and shoot"!!! Full version available here .
FREE
Last month High and Low
Jorge Delgado Segura
5 (1)
Indicators
Displays previous months Highs & Lows. You can set the number of months to display levels for, also the line style, color and width. This is very useful for traders using the BTMM and other methods like ICT. I'll be creating similar indicators for MT5 for the BTMM. Send me your suggestions to my Telegram: https://t.me/JDelgadoCR Take a look at my other products at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jdelgadocr/seller
FREE
Order Block Draw
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Settings/Inputs: Number
Order Block Draw MTF
Jorge Delgado Segura
4 (1)
Utilities
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle with different colors for different timeframes. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is abov
Supply and Demand Draw MTF for MT4
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw a 50% line on the zone. https://youtu.be/XeO_x7cpx8g As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Features: Draw the box up to the last current candl
Supply and Demand Draw MTF
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw a 50% line on the zone. https://youtu.be/XeO_x7cpx8g As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Features: Draw the box up to the last current candl
Order Block Draw MTF for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle with different colors for different time frames. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is abo
Order Block Draw for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Settings/Inputs: Number
Weekly Highs and Lows for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Indicators
Just $10 for six months!!! Displays previous weeks Highs & Lows. You can set the number of weeks to display levels for, also the line style, color and width. This is very useful for traders using the BTMM and other methods like ICT. I'll be creating more indicators for MT5 for the BTMM. Send me your suggestions to my Telegram: https://t.me/JDelgadoCR Take a look at my other products at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jdelgadocr/seller
Daily Highs and Lows for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Indicators
Just $10 for six months!!! Displays previous days Highs & Lows. You can set the number of days to display levels for, also the line style, color and width. This is very useful for traders using the BTMM and other methods like ICT. I'll be creating more indicators for MT5 for the BTMM. Send me your suggestions to my Telegram: https://t.me/JDelgadoCR Take a look at my other products at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jdelgadocr/seller
Easy Order NG for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
This EA utility helps Price Action traders calculate the risk as Big Money profesional traders do: as percentages of available funds. Allows to visually set a desired Profit:Risk ratio, where you want your stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optionally, enable a second and third orders to be placed simultaneously with different ratios and risk percentages. Great for BTMM, ICT, and other methodologies. Very simple to use, just "point and shoot"!!! FREE limited version here .
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