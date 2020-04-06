MagicNumber 1234 MagicNumber for identifying orders of actual ShiftAlgo advisor. Please remember to use different number for every new ShiftAlgo instance running on your account.

ExpertIdentificator SHIFT Identification of Messages in MetaTrader Experts tab .

Timeframe 1 Hour Select timeframe which will be used for trading. INFO: ShiftAlgo is not dependent on selected timeframe in window. You must select timeframe as a parameter.

LotSwitch 0.05;0.1;0.2;0.4;0.8;1.6 Insert lot swicthes as CSV (separated by semicolon). Every new group of trades starting with first lot amount (0.05 lost in this case.

If first trade fails and is closed on stop loss, than new order will be opened with another lots amount (0.1 lots in this case). The sixth trade will have 1.60 lots and another trades will have 1.60 lots also.





PipRewardUSD 1.0 Tell to EA how many USD you want to earn with every trade group. Target profit is calculated on init bar size (candle body) * PipReward. Example: if first candle will have 5 pips and you set reward to 1.0 USD, your target profit will be 5 USD for every trade group.

MaxSpreadPips 5.0 This parameter stops starting new trade group if spread is higher.

MinCandlePips 37.0 This parameter is a part of trading entry condition. If actual bar is higher or equal to MinCandlePips size than new trade group will be opened.

CandleRangePips 9.0 This parameter is a part of trading entry condition. If actual bar is inside of range MinCandlePips + CandleRangePips than new order will be opened.

Example: Previous candle is 20pips. You set MinCandlePips = 15 pips and CandleRangePips = 10 pips. Than you trade group will start because actual candle is in range beteen 15 and 25 pips.

OpenningRangeSeconds 120 This parameter menas how long we will wait to open new trade after new bar open if spread is higher or slippage is high.

MaxGroups 100 How many paralel groups could be opened.

MaxSwitches 9 How many switches could be realized. This have impact on LotCycles parameter. You can cut LotSwitches early or allow switch trades more times. If LotSwitches has smaller number of lots than last amount will be used.

TradesColor Red Color of the trades in chart.

OneGroupOnly false Turn on if you want to trade only one group of trade in time.

DebugFiles false This enable logging into files which you can find in your MetaTrader data folder. Eg. C:\Users\User\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\366FF306051FC0135AB68E36A22EC51A\MQL4\Files

PanelFontSize 8 Font size in panel.

PanelTextColor WhiteSmoke Font color of the text in panel.