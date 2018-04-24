New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755
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We recommend anyone who has long been using 32-bit Wine for MetaTrader 5 due to the past incompatibility with the 64-bit terminal to upgrade Wine to the latest 64-bit version and re-install MetaTrader 5 in 64 bits.
Besides, make sure to set the Wine compatibility mode to at least Windows 7 instead of the default Windows XP. No more updates for Windows XP/2003/Vista will be released.We are also halting the development of the 32-bit versions of the MetaTrader 5 terminals. The updates for 32-bit MetaTrader 5 are to be completely stopped soon.
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755
MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on January 18, 2018. The update will feature the following changes:
- Terminal: Fixed an error that caused the terminal and MetaEditor to block Windows shutdown and reboot.
- Terminal: Fixed the chart shift when applying a template.
- MQL5: Fixed errors that slowed down compilation in some conditions.
- Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.
Hello, MetaQuotes Software Corp.:
Please confirm my understanding that I have to update the Live Update manually using the following:
"
Microsoft Windows Vista and higher:
- C:\Users\username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\WebInstall
Here "C" is the letter of a logical disk, where the operating system is installed, "username" is the account in the operating system, under which the platform has been installed. Downloaded updates are available to all platforms, the updates are not re-downloaded for other instance of the platform.
After the update is downloaded, the following dialog appears prompting you to update the platform:
Click one of the buttons:
- Restart — the windows of the platform and MetaEditor (if t is open) are closed, the components are updated, and the platform is then restarted.
- Later — it hides the dialog, and the platform is updated automatically later with the next start.
"
Is this correct? I have to do the Live Update manually?
- www.mql5.com
...
Is this correct? I have to do the Live Update manually?
No.
Wait for the update as usual.
Hi,
new metatrader 5 release 1755 ( on Windows 10 Build 17093 ) don't work.
why?
Thanks
Mario
Hi,
new metatrader 5 release 1755 ( on Windows 10 Build 17093 ) don't work.
why?
Thanks
Mario
Build 17093 is a beta version. You have to report it to the ServiceDesk.
ServiceDesk is useless
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New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755
MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on January 18, 2018. The update will feature the following changes:
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.