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Experts react to Black Monday (based on telegraph.co.uk article)
Markets now believe Federal Reserve won't rise rates until 2016, and this is what experts are talking about:
Economists at Barclays - expectation of a Fed rate rise to the first half of next year: "Given the uncertainty around the current global outlook, the timing of the rate hike seems more uncertain than usual. Should this episode of financial market volatility prove transitory, the FOMC could raise rates in December. On the other hand, if the volatility proves durable or reveals greater than expected weakness in global activity, the FOMC may push the first rate hike beyond March."
Economists at Capital Economics - September rate hike: "There are no signs of any major downturn in the US economy, economic growth in China still appears to slowing rather than collapsing and emerging markets are not about to endure a repeat of the 1997/98 Asian crisis. The current bout of market turmoil, if it continues, might persuade the Fed to hold off on raising interest rates in September. Since that volatility doesn’t reflect any genuine economic slump, however, we wouldn’t be surprised if it proved short-lived leaving the way open for the Fed to begin raising rates at some point this year."The International Monetary Fund (IMF) - delay raising rates until 2016: "The FOMC should defer its first increase in policy rates until there are greater signs of wage or price inflation than are currently evident. Based on staff’s macroeconomic forecast, and barring upside surprises to growth and inflation, this would imply a gradual path of policy rate increases starting in the first half of 2016."
United Overseas Bank believes in bullish on EUR/USD within 1-3 weeks (based on efxnews article)
United Overseas Bank (UOB) maintains a bullish forecast for EUR/USD within the next 3 weeks. United Overseas Bank previously known as United Chinese Bank or UCB and headquartered in Singapore is a financial int'l holding company. UOB was founded in 1935 and having the branches in most South-East Asian countries. The UOB Group estimated for EUR/USD to break 1.1710/1.1715 in the near future:
On the daily basis, UOB Group evalute the EUR/USD to be in ranging market condition within 1.1425/1.1580.
EUR/USD: Topped Or Not (based on efxnews article)
AUDIO - Follow the Money with Alex Perna (based on fxstreet article)
Another waved of selling pummeled the markets today, causing several currencies to rally in to strong supply and demand zones. Online Trading Academy instructor, Alex Perna joins Merlin to talk about his evolution as a trader and share some of his bigger learning lessons. Alex and Merlin look at the weakness in the Dollar and opportunities in other currencies like the Pound, Yen, Canadian dollar, and much more!
Trading News Events: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (based on dailyfx article)
An upward revision in the 2Q U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may boost the appeal of the greenback and spark a larger pullback in EUR/USD as it fuels speculation for a September Fed rate hike.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
The Fed may stay on course to normalize monetary policy in 2015 as the central bank still anticipates a stronger recovery to materialize over the coming months, and data prints encouraging an improved outlook for growth & inflation may spur a greater dissent within the committee as the economy gets on a more sustainable path.
However, easing job growth paired with the slowdown in building activity may drag on growth rate, and signs of a slower recovery may spur a further delay of the Fed’s normalization cycle as the central bank struggles to achieve the 2% target for inflation.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: Growth Rate Expands Annualized 3.2% or Greater
Bearish USD Trade: 2Q GDP Report Falls Short of Market Expectations
- Need to see red, five-minute candle following the GDP report to consider a short trade on EURUSD.
- If market reaction favors a long dollar trade, sell EURUSD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EURUSD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in reverse.
EURUSD Daily
1Q 2015 U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
EURUSD M5: 42 pips range price movement by USD - GDP news event:
Trade Ideas For EUR/USD (based on efxnews article)
EUR/USD: "Liquidity is very poor, although yesterday was slightly better than earlier in the week. Play the intraday moves, and expect sellers to come in on every move close to yesterday's break of 1.1466. Buyers will be lined up ahead of 1.1200."
Trading News Events: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (based on dailyfx article)
An upward revision in the 2Q U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may boost the appeal of the greenback and spark a larger pullback in EUR/USD as it fuels speculation for a September Fed rate hike.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
The Fed may stay on course to normalize monetary policy in 2015 as the central bank still anticipates a stronger recovery to materialize over the coming months, and data prints encouraging an improved outlook for growth & inflation may spur a greater dissent within the committee as the economy gets on a more sustainable path.
However, easing job growth paired with the slowdown in building activity may drag on growth rate, and signs of a slower recovery may spur a further delay of the Fed’s normalization cycle as the central bank struggles to achieve the 2% target for inflation.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: Growth Rate Expands Annualized 3.2% or Greater
Bearish USD Trade: 2Q GDP Report Falls Short of Market Expectations
- Need to see red, five-minute candle following the GDP report to consider a short trade on EURUSD.
- If market reaction favors a long dollar trade, sell EURUSD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EURUSD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in reverse.
EURUSD Daily
1Q 2015 U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
EURUSD M5: 42 pips range price movement by USD - GDP news event:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 23.08 - 30.08: weekly breakout
Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.27 14:47
EURUSD M5: 36 pips price movement by USD - GDP news event:
EUR/USD: Is A Break Of 1.12 On The Cards Today? (based on efxnews article)
UOB Group made a technical analysis for today:
EUR/USD - Neutral: "Pull-back has room to extend towards the next support at 1.1105. While we expected a pull-back, the pace has been more rapid than anticipated. The current EUR weakness appears incomplete and could extend towards the next support 1.1105."
Forex Weekly Outlook Aug 31-Sep 4 (based on forexcrunch article)
Markets did not go on an August vacation in a week that saw extreme volatility. The US dollar emerged as a big winner but it wasn’t always this way. A very busy week awaits us: rate decisions in Australia and the Eurozone, GDP data from Canada and Australia, and a full buildup to the the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls in the US. These are the major market movers for this week. Join us as we explore these top events on our weekly outlook.
Turmoil in global financial markets increased speculations that the Federal Reserve may delay the widely anticipated September rate hike. Concerns over global growth, the plunge in commodity prices, China’s frenzied stock markets and its recent currency devaluation suggested a possible change in the Fed’s timetable. Nevertheless, US economic data remained positive with a sharp upward revision in the growth forecasts for Q2, reaching 3.7% compared to 2.3% expansion estimated earlier. Furthermore, Durable Goods Orders registered solid gains rising 2% while core orders increased 0.6%, well above forecasts, indicating rising domestic demand and further expansion in the third quarter. The yen and the euro enjoyed the trouble but this changed, especially for the euro. Also the ECB could react, not only the Fed.
EUR/USD Forecast Aug. 31 – Sep. 4 (based on forexcrunch article)
Roller coaster does not begin to describe the week that EUR/USD underwent. A leap to highs unseen in months continued with big fall. Volatility is set to continue as traders return to their desks and the ECB makes its statement. Apart from Draghi we also have employment, inflation and PMI data. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.
The fear that gripped markets continued helping the euro. The common currency has become a funding one and that was clear with the leap above 1.17. However, this didn’t last too long: not only the Fed can be more dovish but also the ECB. A hint about monetary stimulus and a rebound in atmosphere and stocks sent the pair down. Also a better than expected GDP read from the US helped the dollar regain its strength. In the euro-zone, the solid German business sentiment helped the euro early in the week while other figures did not surprise.